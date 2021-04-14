Left Menu

Soccer-Slavia Prague's Kudela banned for 10 games over racism incident

Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela has been banned for 10 matches for "racist behaviour" in their Europa League last-16 match against Scottish side Rangers last month, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Wednesday. Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara complained of being racially abused by Kudela in the game, when the Scottish club was knocked out in the second leg, which included a melee on the pitch and clashes in the tunnel afterwards.

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 20:17 IST
Soccer-Slavia Prague's Kudela banned for 10 games over racism incident

Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela has been banned for 10 matches for "racist behaviour" in their Europa League last-16 match against Scottish side Rangers last month, European soccer's governing body UEFA said on Wednesday.

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara complained of being racially abused by Kudela in the game, when the Scottish club was knocked out in the second leg, which included a melee on the pitch and clashes in the tunnel afterwards. Kudela's ban also rules him out of representative team competition matches, meaning he will miss games for the Czech Republic in the European Championship this year.

Kamara has been suspended for three UEFA club competition games for assaulting another player, following an investigation into the incident conducted by a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector. Finland international Kamara was furious after Slavia's Kudela leaned into his ear and said something while covering his mouth, sparking the fracas in the final stages of the match in Europe's second-tier club competition.

Kudela had said in a Slavia statement the swore at a Rangers player after being fouled, but denied using racist language. His club also alleged that Kudela was assaulted by Kamara after the game and have officially complained to Scottish police. UEFA said in a statement https://www.uefa.com/insideuefa/disciplinary/updates/0268-1209e2b360f2-f252e0b65268-1000--uefa-europa-league-rangers-fc-v-sk-slavia-praha on Wednesday that Kudela's ban includes the one-match provisional suspension served by the player during Slavia's Europa League quarter-final first leg against Arsenal this month.

Rangers forward Kemar Roofe, who was also subjected to racial abuse on social media after being shown a red card for a high-boot challenge on Slavia goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar, was banned for four games. Rangers, who were knocked out of the Europa League following a 3-1 aggregate loss after having two players sent off, were fined 9,000 euros ($10,763) for improper conduct.

Kamara said earlier this month that he was subjected to racist abuse online every day since his confrontation with Kudela. Rangers said in a statement https://www.rangers.co.uk/article/club-statement-140421/3ZMrWU4jTwlF87q7fcchvl on Wednesday that they had met with Facebook and Instagram to hold constructive dialogue with the social media firms seeking better protection for players.

($1 = 0.8362 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Lions become fourth team to opt out of voluntary workouts over COVID-19 concerns

The Detroit Lions became the fourth National Football League team to opt out of in-person voluntary workouts, citing concerns over COVID-19, as a rift emerged between the league and its players union over off-season protocols.The Lions join...

London stocks end higher led by gains in energy, travel stocks; Tesco weighs

British shares ended higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in heavyweight energy and travel stocks, while Tesco slipped to the bottom of the index after reporting a 20 drop in full-year pretax profit. The blue-chip index rose 0.7, with BP an...

Govt committed to ensure adequate availability of vaccines; all need to work together in COVID-19 fight: PM

Asserting that the government is committed to ensuring adequate availability of COVID-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called for harnessing the combined power of community groups, political parties and NGOs in the bat...

UK's Johnson says he shares concerns over Greensill lobbying

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he shared concerns over a growing lobbying scandal involving former leader David Cameron who tried to get ministers to help out the now failed supply-chain finance firm Greensill Capita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021