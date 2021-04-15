Left Menu

Soccer-Red Star punished for racist insults to Ibrahimovic

European soccer's governing body specified that Red Star had violated rules pertaining to admission of spectators and social distancing to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. Red Star, the 1991 European Cup winners, apologised to Milan and Ibrahimovic and promised to work closely with Serbian authorities to identify the offender but no one has been charged.

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 15-04-2021 01:05 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 00:59 IST
Soccer-Red Star punished for racist insults to Ibrahimovic
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Red Star Belgrade have been ordered to play a home game in European competition behind closed doors and fined 30,000 euros ($36,000) for racist behaviour and COVID-19 protocol breaches during their Europa League clash with AC Milan, UEFA said on Wednesday. An unidentified individual seated in Red Star's VIP box shouted ethnically offensive slurs to Milan and Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has Bosnian roots, during the first leg of the round-of-32 clash in February.

"Red Star is to play the next two home matches behind closed doors, the second being suspended for a probationary period of one year starting from the date of this decision, for the racist behaviour of its supporters," UEFA said. European soccer's governing body specified that Red Star had violated rules pertaining to admission of spectators and social distancing to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

Red Star, the 1991 European Cup winners, apologised to Milan and Ibrahimovic and promised to work closely with Serbian authorities to identify the offender but no one has been charged. ($1 = 0.8354 euros) (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Syska LED wins CESL tender to participate in Gram Ujala LED scheme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WTO chief says global action needed after vaccine talks

The head of the World Trade Organization set out a series of actions on Wednesday for countries, vaccine makers and international bodies to increase production of vaccines and make them more widely available.WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonj...

UN to launch funding appeal for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Didier Trebucq, UN Resident Coordinator for Barbados and the Caribbean, briefed journalists on response to the growing humanitarian crisis sparked after long-dormant La Soufrire volcano erupted last week, displacing some 20,000 people, or...

Sotheby’s sale of digital-only artwork fetches $16.8 million

An online sale of non-fungible tokens NFTs by the digital artist Pak fetched a total of 16.8 million at Sothebys, including an image of a single pixel which sold for 1.36 million, the auction house said on Wednesday.A non-fungible token is ...

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends mixed despite bumper big-bank earnings

Wall Street indexes closed mixed on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq Composite and SP 500 falling despite another record intraday high for the latter and big banks stellar results on the first day of earnings season.Shares of Goldman Sachs Group ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021