Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Republicans want to yank baseball's antitrust immunity after MLB reaction to Georgia voting law

Five Republican senators introduced a bill on Wednesday to strip Major League Baseball of its immunity to antitrust law, saying the legal shield wasn't deserved after the league moved its All-Star game away from Georgia to protest a law that could make it harder to vote. Republican Senators Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Josh Hawley, Marsha Blackburn and Mike Lee introduced the bill in the Senate, Lee's office said in a statement. A version of the bill was also introduced in the House of Representatives by a group of Republican lawmakers.

MLB roundup: Marlins blast Braves behind Adam Duvall's 7 RBIs

Miami left fielder Adam Duvall had two home runs and matched a club record with seven RBIs to help lead the visiting Miami Marlins to a 14-8 win over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday. Duvall was 4-for-5, hit his third and fourth home runs, and added a double to lift his batting average from .160 to .267.

Olympics: Russia unveils flagless uniforms for Tokyo Games

Russian competitors at this year's Tokyo Olympics will be wearing blue, red and white uniforms, but their country's tricolour flag will not appear because of doping sanctions. ZASPORT, the supplier of the Russian Olympic team, unveiled uniforms on Wednesday that bore the logo of the Russian Olympic Committee instead of the country's flag.

Swimming: Peaty ahead of schedule for Olympics after another 100m blast

World record holder Adam Peaty declared himself ahead of schedule for the Tokyo Olympics after swimming the fastest 100m breaststroke of the year at the British selection trials in London on Wednesday. The Olympic champion had already made sure of his ticket to Japan but the motivation was clear as he won the final in 57.39 seconds, the fifth fastest of all time, with exactly 100 days to go until the Games start.

Soccer-Real frustrate Liverpool to move into last four

Real Madrid moved into the semi-finals of the Champions League after their makeshift defence held on for 0-0 second-leg draw with Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday to complete a 3-1 aggregate win. The Spanish side will face Chelsea in the last four as they search for their fifth Champions League title in eight years.

MMA: Shields to make PFL debut on June 10

Double Olympic boxing champion Claressa Shields will make her mixed martial arts debut with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) in June when she faces Brittney Elkin, organisers said on Wednesday. American Shields, the first undisputed boxing world champion in two different divisions in the four-belt era, signed with PFL in December with the goal of becoming the "greatest two-sport athlete of all time".

Soccer: U.S. women's league opens investigation into racism allegation

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) said on Tuesday it had opened an investigation under its anti-discrimination policy after Chicago Red Stars defender Sarah Gorden said she and her boyfriend were racially profiled by a Houston security guard. The incident happened after their goalless draw at Houston Dash on April 9 when a security official said her boyfriend "would be arrested if he came close" to talk to her following the match.

NBA roundup: Celtics clip Blazers for 4th straight win

Jayson Tatum recorded 32 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead the Boston Celtics to a 116-115 victory over the host Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. Jaylen Brown scored 24 points and Kemba Walker contributed 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as Boston won for the fourth straight game and sixth time in the past seven. Robert Williams III added 16 points and seven rebounds and Marcus Smart had 13 points and seven assists.

NFL: Lions become fourth team to opt out of voluntary workouts over COVID-19 concerns

The Detroit Lions became the fourth National Football League team to opt out of in-person voluntary workouts, citing concerns over COVID-19, as a rift emerged between the league and its players' union over off-season protocols. The Lions joined the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who said this week they would not participate in the workouts, a year after the NFL took its off-season to a "virtual" format up until training camp, as the deadly pandemic ripped through the United States.

Exclusive: Olympics-COVID cuts hit anti-doping program at Tokyo Games

Anti-Doping accreditations for the Tokyo Olympics have been cut due to COVID-19 but the core management team in charge of delivering a drug-free Games will remain intact, the head of the International Testing Agency (ITA) told Reuters. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will also be impacted by a 20% reduction in its International Observer (IO) team from the 2016 Rio Olympics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)