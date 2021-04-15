Left Menu

Virat Kohli named Wisden Almanack's ODI cricketer of the 2010s

India skipper Virat Kohli has been named Wisden Almanack's ODI cricketer of the 2010s. Kohli made more than 11,000 runs in the period, averaging over 60 and scoring 42 hundreds.

ANI | London | Updated: 15-04-2021 12:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 12:11 IST
India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Virat Kohli has been named Wisden Almanack's ODI cricketer of the 2010s. Kohli made more than 11,000 runs in the period, averaging over 60 and scoring 42 hundreds. The decade began with him winning the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011, and he added a Champions Trophy title two years later, top-scoring in the final. In five global ICC 50-over tournaments in the decade, Kohli and India never fell before the semi-final stage.

Apart from this, England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been named Wisden's Leading Cricketer in the World in 2020. West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder, Pakistani wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan, England's emerging stars Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley, and Kent's 44-yr old Darren Stevens have been named as the Five Cricketers of the Year. Australia women cricketer Beth Mooney has been awarded as the leading women cricketer. West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard was named as the leading T20I cricketer in the world.

Earlier in the year, Kohli was named as the ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade and the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Decade. "My only intention was to make winning contributions for the team and I just strive to do that in every game. Stats just become the byproduct of what you want to do on the field," Kohli had said after winning the award.

Kohli was also named the skipper of ICC's Test Team of the Decade. Test Team of the Decade: Alistair Cook (England), David Warner (Australia), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Virat Kohli (c) (India), Steve Smith (Australia), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), Ben Stokes (England), Ravi Ashwin (India), Dale Steyn (South Africa), Stuart Broad (England), James Anderson (England).

In 2019, Kohli had surpassed MS Dhoni to become India's most successful Test skipper. After winning the Test against West Indies, Kohli had scripted his 28th Test win as captain. (ANI)

