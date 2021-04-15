Left Menu

South African Athletics C'ships: Caster Semenya wins 5000m race but misses out on Oly qualification

South Africa's middle-distance runner Caster Semenya recorded a personal best timing in winning the women's 5,000m at the South African Athletics Championships on Thursday but she nearly missed the Tokyo Olympics spot.

ANI | Pretoria | Updated: 15-04-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 15:49 IST
South African Athletics C'ships: Caster Semenya wins 5000m race but misses out on Oly qualification
Caster Semenya (file image). Image Credit: ANI

South Africa's middle-distance runner Caster Semenya recorded a personal best timing in winning the women's 5,000m at the South African Athletics Championships on Thursday but she nearly missed the Tokyo Olympics spot. Reigning Olympics gold medalist in the 800m, Semenya took 15:52.28 to complete the race while the qualifying mark for the upcoming quadrennial Games is 15:10:00.

In the Athletics Gauteng North (AGN) Championships last week, she finished second with the timing of 16:14.43. Glenrose Xaba won that race while she finished second in the SA championships. Both Xaba and Semenya run for Athletics Gauteng North. Kyla Jacobs of Western Province Athletics finished third.

Semenya has a rare genetic condition that significantly elevated her testosterone levels and her testosterone levels were far above the standard female range. In May 2019, a World Athletics eligibility ruling came into effect which prevents female athletes with differing sex characteristics from competing in events from 400m to one mile (1600m), unless they reduce their testosterone levels.

Semenya has appealed to the European Court of Human Rights. The three-time 800m world champion has yet to officially announce whether she will focus on the 200m or 5000m in order to secure a spot for the Olympics in Japan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan hails SC order on CBI probe in espionage case

Former ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court direction to handover to CBI the report of a high-level inquiry committee, on the role of erring police officials in the 1994 espionage case against him.Addressi...

California, NASA partner to launch methane-tracking satellite

California and NASA, with the backing of billionaire Michael Bloomberg, on Thursday unveiled a 100 million effort to pinpoint large emissions of greenhouse gases from individual sources like power plants and oil refineries from space. The p...

Walmart flagged for failing cage-free chicken test in Latin America

Retail giant Walmart is among the worst offenders in a new ranking of companies in Latin America that sell eggs from caged chickens, part of a new list of firms from Mexico to Argentina that aims to encourage more humane supply practices.Th...

Hindu Rao, Swami Dayanand should be converted into COVID hospitals: Kejriwal

Amid the rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said Delhi Municipal Corporation MCD-run hospitals -- Hindu Rao and Swami Dayanand -- should be declared fully COVID-19 hospitals and all assistanc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021