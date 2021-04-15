Left Menu

IPL 2021: Sprited bowling performance helps RR restrict DC to 147/8

An inspired bowling performance by Jaydev Unadkat, Chris Morris, and Mustafizur Rahman helped Rajasthan Royals restrict Delhi Capitals to 147/8 in the allotted twenty overs here at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-04-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 21:31 IST
IPL 2021: Sprited bowling performance helps RR restrict DC to 147/8
Rajasthan Royals in action against Delhi Capitals (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

An inspired bowling performance by Jaydev Unadkat, Chris Morris, and Mustafizur Rahman helped Rajasthan Royals restrict Delhi Capitals to 147/8 in the allotted twenty overs here at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Delhi kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, and although skipper Rishabh Pant played a knock of 51, Rajasthan managed to maintain a stranglehold over the opposition.

Asked to bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to a bad start as the side lost its first three wickets -- Prithvi Shaw (2), Shikhar Dhawan (9), and Ajinkya Rahane (8) with just 36 runs on the board. All three batters were sent back to the pavilion by Jaydev Unadkat. Delhi would have been hoping for a big partnership from skipper Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis, but this was not to be the case as Mustafizur Rahman had Stoinis (0) fooled by a slower delivery in the seventh over, and as a result, Delhi was reduced to 37/4.

Lalit Yadav and Rishabh Pant then got together at the crease and the duo revived the innings for Delhi by stitching a partnership of 51 runs for the fifth wicket, and this saw skipper Pant going past his 50-run mark. However, as soon as Delhi's innings started to come on track, Pant (51) was sent back to the pavilion via a run-out. Soon after, Lalit Yadav (20) was dismissed by Chris Morris, reducing Delhi to 100/6 in the 15th over. In the final overs, Tom Curran (21), Ravichandran Ashwin (7), and Chris Woakes (15*) added some crucial runs to the total and as a result, Delhi Capitals posted a total of more than the 140-run mark.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 147/8 (Rishabh Pant 51, Tom Curran 21, Jaydev Unadkat 3-15) vs Rajasthan Royals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey reports 297 deaths due to COVID-19, highest daily level yet - ministry

Turkey recorded 297 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic, data from the Health Ministry showed on Thursday, bringing the total toll to 35,031. Data also showed 61,400 new ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks rally as Treasury yields tumble

World stocks extended a five-day run of fresh highs on Thursday, fueled by upbeat earnings and strong U.S. economic data that point to a solid recovery ahead, while Russian markets tumbled at the prospect of the harshest U.S. sanctions in y...

Global fashion brand apologises, removes leather lining in Ganesha handbag after protest by Indians in UK

A global fashion brand known for its bedazzled handbags issued an apology and ceased the production of a Ganesha clutch bag with leather lining after protests by Indian diaspora groups in the UK.Judith Leiber said its goal is to create uniq...

Elderly woman dies of heart attack during police raid in Srinagar

A 60-year-old woman died of a heart attack allegedly during a police raid at her house in the early hours of Thursday in Habak area of the city, her family claimed.Khadija 60 died at her house at Mirakshah colony in Habak area of the city w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021