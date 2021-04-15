Sports News Roundup: Mavs' Luka Doncic hits stunning buzzer-beater; Carlos Rodon tosses no-hitter for White Sox and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Mavs' Luka Doncic hits stunning buzzer-beater

Luka Doncic sank a stumbling, off-balance 3-point floater as time expired to give the Dallas Mavericks a stunning 114-113 victory over the host Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Doncic scored 25 of his 29 points in the second half and finished with nine assists to help Dallas end a two-game slide. Kristaps Porzingis added 21 points for the Mavericks.

MLB roundup: Carlos Rodon tosses no-hitter for White Sox

Left-hander Carlos Rodon pitched the 20th no-hitter in Chicago White Sox franchise history on Wednesday, striking out seven and allowing one hit batsman to defeat the visiting Cleveland Indians 8-0. Rodon (2-0) retired 27 of the 28 batters he faced, including the first 25. He lost his bid for the fourth perfect game in franchise history with one out in the ninth, hitting Cleveland's Roberto Perez on the foot with a 1-2 slider.

Evans stuns world No.1 Djokovic in Monte Carlo

World number one Novak Djokovic crashed out in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters following a 6-4 7-5 defeat by Britain's Dan Evans on Thursday. The 30-year-old Evans emerged triumphant in the pair's first meeting to end the Serb's perfect 10-0 start in 2021.

NHL roundup: Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury moves up wins list

Max Pacioretty and Tomas Nosek both collected one goal and two assists to pace the visiting Vegas Golden Knights to a 6-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday. Mark Stone and Alex Tuch netted one goal and one assist apiece in the win, and Chandler Stephenson and Alex Pietrangelo added goals as the Golden Knights won their fourth straight game.

Argentine artist channels 'hand of God' with Maradona portraits

Maxi Bagnasco says he knows Diego Maradona's features by heart after painting portraits of the soccer star almost daily since the Argentine World Cup winner died last November. The artist, who creates lifelike paintings with spray paint on huge canvases, decided to make Maradona his niche after the outpouring of grief over the footballer's death.

Athletes have real concerns about Beijing 2022, says human rights group head

Athletes have legitimate concerns about the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and organisers need to be transparent in addressing them, says the Centre for Sport and Human Rights chief executive Mary Harvey. Human rights groups have urged the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to take the Games out of China because of the treatment of Uighur Muslims, along with other human rights concerns.

Sweden's Sorenstam to compete on home soil for first time since 2008

Sweden's Annika Sorenstam will tee off on home soil for the first time in 13 years at the Scandinavian Mixed in Gothenburg from June 10-13, the European Tour said on Thursday. The 10-times major champion, who retired in 2008 but returned to action earlier this year at the Gainbridge LPGA event, will host the innovative mixed tournament at Vallda Golf and Country Club alongside Henrik Stenson.

Exclusive: Evert, Ruggiero partner with Misfits Gaming for women's esports initiative

American tennis great Chris Evert and four-time Olympic ice hockey medallist Angela Ruggerio are helping jump-start a new initiative with Misfits Gaming Group (MGG) aimed at developing female talent in gaming, the firm told Reuters. The partnership marks the first foray into the esports sector for 18-time Grand Slam champion Evert, who will headline a speaker series as part of the "Women of Misfits" platform.

Are the Olympics cancelled? Japan official's comments sow doubts

A senior Japanese ruling party official said on Thursday that cancelling this year's Olympics in Tokyo remains an option if the coronavirus crisis becomes too dire. The Tokyo Olympics Organising Committee responded with a statement saying all those involved in preparing for the Games remained fully focused on hosting them in the summer.

ITF extends Tokyo Games qualification window to June 14

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Thursday said the qualification period for this year's Tokyo Olympics would be extended by a week until June 14 to accommodate the postponement of the French Open due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The French Tennis Federation last week said the claycourt Grand Slam would be held one week later than originally planned, beginning on May 24 and finishing on June 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)