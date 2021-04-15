Royals beat Capitals by three wickets
Chris Morris produced a timely 36-run unbeaten knock as Rajasthan Royals defeated Delhi Capitals by three wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Thursday. Jaydev Unadkat took three wickets upfront to rattle DC after RR elected to bowl. DC skipper Rishabh Pant scored 51.
South African batsman David Miller produced a combative knock of 62 runs in Royals' chase while Chris Morris scored 36 to take the side over the line.
Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals: 147 for 8 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 51; Jaydev Unadkat 3/15). Rajasthan Royals: 150 for 7 in 19.4 overs. (D Miller 62, C Morris 36 not out, R Tewatia 19; A Khan 3/32).
