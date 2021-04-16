Left Menu

Soccer-Cavani strikes as Man United ease into Europa League semis

Bruno Fernandes fired narrowly over the bar with a rasping first-time volley in the 34th minute and Cavani headed wide of the far post before United keeper David De Gea denied Herrera with a fine save. Vallejo scored at the wrong end of the pitch in the 90th minute as Alex Telles swung in a cross from the left and the centre back gave Silva no chance with a misdirected header which ended up in the bottom corner.

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2021 02:49 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 02:49 IST
Soccer-Cavani strikes as Man United ease into Europa League semis

Manchester United reached the Europa League semi-finals after Edinson Cavani's early strike and a Jesus Vallejo own goal secured a 2-0 home win over Granada on Thursday and completed a 4-0 aggregate rout of the Spanish side.

United will face AS Roma for a place in the May 26 final in Gdansk after the Italian side ground out a 3-2 aggregate win over Ajax Amsterdam with a 1-1 home draw in the second leg of their quarter-final. Cavani netted his 50th goal in European competition with a clinical sixth-minute finish as United made a bright start, volleying past goalkeeper Rui Silva after Paul Pogba flicked a header into the Uruguayan's stride.

Granada came to life after falling behind and their forward Yangel Herrera twice headed inches wide as the home side appeared content to sit back. Bruno Fernandes fired narrowly over the bar with a rasping first-time volley in the 34th minute and Cavani headed wide of the far post before United keeper David De Gea denied Herrera with a fine save.

Vallejo scored at the wrong end of the pitch in the 90th minute as Alex Telles swung in a cross from the left and the centre back gave Silva no chance with a misdirected header which ended up in the bottom corner. Fernandes said he was confident United, beaten by eventual winners Sevilla in last season's semi-finals, could overcome Roma.

"Every team will give you problems," the Portugal midfielder told BT Sport. "They have a good organisation defensively, they can create problems offensively. Some of their players have played in England. We know what we have to do. If we do the right things, we will have our chances to win the game."

The last four opens up the prospect of an all-English final as Villarreal face Arsenal in the other semi after the Gunners thrashed Slavia Prague 4-0 away to complete a 5-1 aggregate victory. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic, Editing by Ed Osmond)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Originality reports in Google Classroom can now check for school matches

Too Hot to Handle Season 2 shot secretly on Turks and Caicos Island following COVID protocols

Myanmar security forces fire on protesting medical workers, some hurt - media

WIDER IMAGE-The first photo I ever took of my daughter, and the last

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's hospitals running out of sedatives as COVID-19 rages

Brazils hospitals were running out of drugs needed to sedate COVID-19 patients on Thursday, with the government urgently seeking to import supplies amid reports of the seriously ill being tied down and intubated without effective sedatives....

Soccer-Resolute Roma earn Ajax draw to reach Europa League semis

AS Roma advanced to the Europa League semi-finals with a 3-2 aggregate win over Ajax Amsterdam after Edin Dzekos late equaliser secured a 1-1 home draw on Thursday. The Italian side will now face Manchester United, who beat Granada 2-0 on t...

Brazil registers 3,560 additional COVID-19 deaths

Brazil registered 3,560 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday and 73,174 additional cases, according to data released by the Health Ministry.The South American country has now registered 365,444 total coronavirus deaths and 13,746,681 total confi...

Soccer-Europa trophy would be reward for tough season, says Solskjaer

Winning the Europa League would be fitting reward at the end of a tough season for Manchester United, their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Thursday after his team completed a 4-0 aggregate win over Granada in the quarter-finals. Unite...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021