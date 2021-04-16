Sports News Roundup: Carlos Rodon tosses no-hitter for White Sox; Adams eye medals at fifth Olympics and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Mavs' Luka Doncic hits stunning buzzer-beater

Luka Doncic sank a stumbling, off-balance 3-point floater as time expired to give the Dallas Mavericks a stunning 114-113 victory over the host Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Doncic scored 25 of his 29 points in the second half and finished with nine assists to help Dallas end a two-game slide. Kristaps Porzingis added 21 points for the Mavericks.

Olympics: Australia weighing whether to let athletes jump vaccine queue

Australia is considering whether to prioritize athletes and support staff in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout with the Tokyo Olympics fast approaching. The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has asked the government to allow athletes to jump the queue as the country's national vaccine program struggles with roadblocks.

MLB roundup: Carlos Rodon tosses no-hitter for White Sox

Left-hander Carlos Rodon pitched the 20th no-hitter in Chicago White Sox franchise history on Wednesday, striking out seven and allowing one hit batsman to defeat the visiting Cleveland Indians 8-0. Rodon (2-0) retired 27 of the 28 batters he faced, including the first 25. He lost his bid for the fourth perfect game in franchise history with one out in the ninth, hitting Cleveland's Roberto Perez on the foot with a 1-2 slider.

Evans stuns world No.1 Djokovic in Monte Carlo

World number one Novak Djokovic crashed out in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters following a 6-4 7-5 defeat by Britain's Dan Evans on Thursday. The 30-year-old Evans emerged triumphant in the pair's first meeting to end the Serb's perfect 10-0 start in 2021.

New Zealand's Willis, Adams eye medals at fifth Olympics

Middle distance runner Nick Willis will become the first male New Zealander to compete on the track at five Olympics after being named in the country's athletics team for the Tokyo Games on Friday. The 37-year-old won bronze in the 1,500 meters at the Rio Games in 2016, eight years after taking silver in Beijing.

Jordan to be Bryant's presenter at Hall of Fame enshrinement

Michael Jordan will be Kobe Bryant's presenter when the Los Angeles Lakers great is inducted posthumously into the Basketball Hall of Fame next month. Bryant, a five-time NBA champion with the Lakers, died last year aged 41 in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter and seven others, shocking the world of sport and sending fans into mourning.

Basketball-Dallas Wings select Charli Collier first in WNBA draft

The Dallas Wings selected University of Texas center, Charli Collier, first overall in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) draft on Thursday ahead of the league's 25th season. The six-foot-five-inch Texas native, who was the consensus first overall pick going into the draft, averaged 19 points and 11 rebounds per game last season while shooting 33% from the three-point range.

Soccer: MLS looking ahead with optimism despite COVID-19 hangover

It was an eventful 25th anniversary for Major League Soccer last season but not the celebration commissioner Don Garber had planned as the COVID-19 pandemic spoiled the party and left owners nursing a nearly billion-dollar hangover. With a new MLS season set to start on Friday, Garber struck an upbeat tone - "momentum, momentum, momentum" he repeated despite the fact that MLS, like every other professional sports league in North America, continues to see little forward thrust in the face of stiff COVID-19 headwinds.

Tokyo Olympics must be 'reconsidered' due to Japan's failure to contain pandemic - report

Japan's inability to contain the COVID-19 pandemic means that plans to hold the Olympics in Tokyo should be reconsidered, health experts wrote in a commentary. The 2020 Games, already delayed by one year, are due to begin in fewer than 100 days, even as Japan expands quasi-emergency measures to halt a fourth wave of infections.

Motor racing-Canadian Grand Prix cancelled for second year - CBC

The Canadian Grand Prix scheduled for June 13 at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal has been canceled for the second year in a row, CBC Radio reported on Thursday although Formula One said discussions remained ongoing. With the spread of new COVID-19 variants and Canada battling to contain a third wave of the virus, Montreal public health authorities concluded that even if run behind closed doors without spectators the risks were too high, reported the CBC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)