AIFF condoles the demise of former Olympian Ahmed Hussain

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has condoled the demise of former Blue Tigers centre-back Ahmed Hussain, who passed away on Friday. Ahmed Hussain made his debut against Bulgaria on December 7, 1956 and went on to make 11 appearances for India. He had represented the national team in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, where India finished fourth and followed that up with a 4th-place finish in the 1958 Asian Games in Tokyo.

Praful Patel, President, AIFF, in his condolence message said: "It is sad to hear that Ahmed Hussain is no more. I share the grief." AIFF General Secretary, Kushal Das said: "Ahmed Hussain was a very talented defender who played with repute at the International and the domestic level. My condolences to his family. We pray for his soul to rest in peace."

On the domestic front, Hussain had represented both Hyderabad and AIFF Bengal in the Santosh Trophy and won it on four occasions. He had also played for Mohammedan Sporting in club football and created history when his side became the first Indian team to win the Aga Khan Gold Cup in Dhaka, in 1960. Hussain had also won the Rovers Cup with Mohammedan Sporting in 1959. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)