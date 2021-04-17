Left Menu

Star India retains Pro Kabaddi League media rights

Mashal Sports has successfully concluded its media rights auction for five seasons (season 8 to 12) of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) to be held during the 2021-2025 period. The rights were offered through an open tender process, as a part of which, Star India has emerged as the successful bidder following an online auction and has retained the Consolidated Rights Package on offer.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-04-2021 11:15 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 11:15 IST
Star India retains Pro Kabaddi League media rights
Pro Kabaddi League logo. Image Credit: ANI

Mashal Sports has successfully concluded its media rights auction for five seasons (season 8 to 12) of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) to be held during the 2021-2025 period. The rights were offered through an open tender process, as a part of which, Star India has emerged as the successful bidder following an online auction and has retained the Consolidated Rights Package on offer. Star India has retained the media rights at an average annual value, which is double of last season's rights fee. The company will be responsible for producing a world-class feed and a strong marketing commitment to the league.

Anupam Goswami, CEO -- Mashal Sports & League Commissioner of the Pro Kabaddi League said, "Kabaddi is a magnificent indigenous sport. Mashal along with its supporters and partners including AKFI, our Players, Franchises and Media Rights partner have been able to create a strong media asset for our beloved fans in the form of the Pro Kabaddi League. The auction process has been guided by an independent Auction Committee, comprising eminent individuals. "With this important step now over, we are excited to conduct a stellar PKL Season 8 later this year. Our focus during this rights period will be to further build on the success of PKL and work closely with Star India to offer our fans more and innovative ways to engage with PKL through various mediums including television, digital and gaming," he added.

K Madhavan, President, The Walt Disney Company India and Star India, said, "Pro Kabaddi League stands out as one of the most popular sporting properties in India and we, at Star India are thrilled to retain the television and digital media rights for the next five seasons. Over the years, we have made significant investments to enhance the aspirational value of PKL, making it the second most-watched sporting league in the country. "By delivering an event broadcast of international standards, we have elevated the status of this indigenous sport, reinforcing our commitment towards building a multi-sporting nation. We will continue to work closely with Mashal Sports to take Kabaddi to greater heights."

Star India Private Limited was the media rights partner for the PKL for the first seven seasons of the league. This is the first time Mashal Sports offered the media rights to eligible domestic and global players through an open tender process. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Russia sanctions ramp up chance of bigger central bank rate hike - Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress top brass meets virtually to discuss COVID-19 situation in-country

Amid a steep rise in coronavirus cases, the Congress top brass met virtually on Saturday and began deliberations on the steps needed to deal with the COVID-19 situation in the country.The Congress Working Committee CWC meeting, chaired by C...

West Bengal polls: 36.02 pc voter turnout till 11.30 am in Phase-V

West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 36.02 per cent till 11.30 am across 45 constituencies in six districts during the fifth phase of the state Assembly polls, according to the Election Commission EC. Voting for the fifth phase of West B...

Ladakh registers highest single-day spike with 245 new COVID-19 cases

Ladakh recorded 245 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike this year, pushing the virus case count in the Union Territory to 11,709, an official bulletin said on Saturday.The detection of the new cases 236 in Leh and nine in Karg...

Biden and Japan's Suga project unity against China's assertiveness

President Joe Biden on Friday sought to present a united front with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to counter an increasingly assertive China as the U.S. leader held his first face-to-face White House summit since taking office. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021