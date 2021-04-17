Left Menu

Lahiri misses cut at RBC as veteran Cink leads by five shots

PTI | Hiltonhead | Updated: 17-04-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 13:46 IST
Lahiri misses cut at RBC as veteran Cink leads by five shots

India's Anirban Lahiri missed a bunch of putts, some inside 10 feet or less, and carded 4-over 75 in the second round to crash out of the RBC Heritage tournament here.

Lahiri, coming off a fifth-place finish at Valero Texas Open, made an early exit after a modest first round.

Lahiri had five bogeys against one birdie in the round and among the big names, who exited were Patrick Cantlay, Harris English, Sergio Garcia and Kevin Na, all in the top 30 in the FedExCup standings this season.

Meanwhile, the 47-year-old Stewart Cink, who won the RBC Heritage in 2000 and 2004, positioned himself well for a third title. He shot a second straight 63 to get to 16-under at Harbour Town. Cink is five shots ahead of Corey Conners.

Cink's 36-hole total is a record beating the previous best 129, set by Jack Nicklaus en route to victory in 1975 and matched by Phil Mickelson, who wound up third in 2002.

Cink won for the first time in 11 years at the Safeway Open in September and has added five top-20 finishes including a tie for 12th last week at the Masters.

Conners shot 64 and was 11 under. Emiliano Grillo (64) was another shot behind.

Collin Morikawa, the reigning PGA Champion, was tied for fourth at 9-under with Sungjae Im (65), Billy Horschel (67) and Cameron Smith, who followed his opening-round 62 with a 71.

Dustin Johnson recovered on the back-nine to avoid his second straight missed cut. He shot 70-67 and is tied 19 with the help of four birdies on back-nine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

