IPL 2021: Having likes of ABD, Virat reduces pressure on me, says Jamieson

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler Kyle Jamieson on Saturday said that with the likes of AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, and Virat Kohli in his team, there is not too much pressure on him and the youngster has the liberty of expressing himself in every game.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 17-04-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 14:35 IST
RCB all-rounder Kyle Jamieson (Photo/ RCB Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowler Kyle Jamieson on Saturday said that with the likes of AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, and Virat Kohli in his team, there is not too much pressure on him and the youngster has the liberty of expressing himself in every game. Jamieson was picked up by RCB in the players' auction for a whopping Rs 15 crore and the tall pacer is expected to take wickets and then finish off games with his big-hitting. In the first two games of this season, Jamieson has two wickets and he has scored 16 runs.

"Yeah, probably it does not add any extra pressure on me, if anything it takes it away because those guys (Virat, ABD, and Maxwell) are so good. Yes, you know that they have done roles all around the world for a number of years. It is about tapping into that knowledge and trying to take their learnings and apply it. Once I said earlier, the pressure is even less because of those guys and how good they are, it probably allows me to play my role," said Jamieson during a virtual press conference on Saturday. Talking about his experience in India so far, Jamieson said: "This is my first time in India, certainly loving it so far. Got through the quarantine and then got some training done in the training camp. Underway with the games now, it has certainly been enjoyable so far, a lot different to back home but loving my experience so far.

"Certainly different from back home. Pitches back home tend to be a little greener than here. The pitches have been on the slower side, it has been a good challenge, I guess I am just trying to find the area which allows me to hit the zone where I want to. It has been a learning experience in terms of my first two games," he added. The 26-year-old also said that his role is just to hit the pitch hard and try to move the ball both ways. He also revealed what he would want to learn from experienced campaigner AB de Villiers.

"My role has been pretty simple, try and hit the pitch hard and try to move the ball both ways. The role assigned to me does not change through the course of 20 overs," said Jamieson. "Probably not too much yet. I am just looking to tap into his brain, he is such an experienced player and he has such a good record all around the world. Having guys like him in the team makes me very lucky and hopefully, it will hold me and the rest of the group in good stead," he added.

RCB has won both their games so far this season and the side will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (ANI)

