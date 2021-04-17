Left Menu

Asian Wrestling C'ships: Bajrang Punia settles for silver after pulling out of final due to injury

World number one in the 65kg weight category, Bajrang Punia on Saturday had to settle for a silver medal in the Asian Wrestling Championships after pulling out of the final due to an injury.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 18:55 IST
Asian Wrestling C'ships: Bajrang Punia settles for silver after pulling out of final due to injury
Wrestler Bajrang Punia (Photo/ SAI Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

World number one in the 65kg weight category, Bajrang Punia on Saturday had to settle for a silver medal in the Asian Wrestling Championships after pulling out of the final due to an injury. Bajrang did not walk out for the final and as a result, Japan's Takuto Otoguro retained his Asian Championship crown.

"#TOPSAthlete@BajrangPunia finishes his campaign at the Asian Wrestling Championships with a silver medal in the Men's 65 kg. He did not play the final against Japan's Takuto Otuguro. #wrestling," SAI Media tweeted. Earlier, wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya won a gold medal in the ongoing Asian Wrestling Championships in Almaty. Dahiya retained his title in the 57kg weight category after he defeated Iran's Alireza Sarlak 9-4 on Saturday.

On Friday, Vinesh Phogat won her maiden gold at Asian Wrestling Championships after beating her rival Taipei's Meng Hsuan Hsieh in the final. The Olympic-bound wrestler had previously clinched three silver and four bronze medals and this is Vinesh's third gold in three tournaments since her return in March. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Halt 'illegal' construction at Shiva temple: Pak Hindu leader to authorities

A prominent Hindu leader in Pakistan on Saturday alleged illegal construction at an ancient Shiva temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and demanded that the authorities should stop the work immediately. Leader of Hindu Community in Peshawa...

Arunachal CM urges all eligible people to get vaccinated

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday called for strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol and urged all eligible people to get vaccinated.He convened two virtual meetings with MLAs and corporators, councillors and zilla ...

Traffic suspended after heavy rains trigger landslides on Jammu-Srinagar NH

The traffic on the 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended on Saturday after heavy rains triggered landslides at a few places in Ramban district, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded, officials said. A Jammu-bound truck was al...

MP: Remdesivir injections 'stolen' from government hospital

As many as 860 injections of Remdesivir drug, which is in high demand for treating COVID-19 patients, were found stolen from the stock of the government-run Hamidia Hospital here in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, police said. An official said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021