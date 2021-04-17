Soccer-Norwich City win promotion to Premier League

Norwich City earned promotion to the Premier League on Saturday with five games to spare, after rivals Brentford and Swansea City failed to win their Championship (second-tier) matches.

After finishing at the bottom of the Premier League in 2019-20, Daniel Farke's Norwich have enjoyed an outstanding season and are top of the Championship standings with 90 points from 41 matches.

