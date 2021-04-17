Kiren Rijiju tests positive for COVID-19

Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports has tested positive for COVID-19. Rijiju, took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that he has tested positive for the virus and now he would be self-isolating.

"After getting a repeated test for Covid-19, today my report has come out positive. I'm taking the advice of the doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, exercise self-quarantine, and get themselves tested. I'm physically fit and fine," tweeted Rijiju. India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.34 lakh new cases and more than 1,300 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 1,341 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,75,649. As many as 2,34,692 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,45,26,609.

The active number of cases stands at 16,79,740. In the last 24 hours, 1,23,354 people recovered from the disease. With this, the total recoveries reached 1,26,71,220. (ANI)

