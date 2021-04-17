Left Menu

Kiren Rijiju tests positive for COVID-19

Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 20:19 IST
Kiren Rijiju tests positive for COVID-19
Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports has tested positive for COVID-19. Rijiju, took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that he has tested positive for the virus and now he would be self-isolating.

"After getting a repeated test for Covid-19, today my report has come out positive. I'm taking the advice of the doctors. I request all those who have come in my contact recently to be observant, exercise self-quarantine, and get themselves tested. I'm physically fit and fine," tweeted Rijiju. India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with over 2.34 lakh new cases and more than 1,300 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

In the last 24 hours, 1,341 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country taking the death toll to 1,75,649. As many as 2,34,692 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in India in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,45,26,609.

The active number of cases stands at 16,79,740. In the last 24 hours, 1,23,354 people recovered from the disease. With this, the total recoveries reached 1,26,71,220. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Topless woman arrested at Windsor Castle during royal funeral in UK

A topless woman who was running through the streets shouting save the planet just as Prince Philips royal ceremonial funeral got underway at Windsor Castle on Saturday has been arrested by the police.The woman ran into the street at the cas...

Tunisia closes schools until April 30 to slow spread of coronavirus

Tunisia on Saturday announced the closure of all schools until April 30, as well as restrictions on movement, to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.A government spokeswoman said the situation was very serious, and that there would be ...

COVID situation in Delhi 'very serious and worrisome', shortage of oxygen, remdesivir supplies: CM

Fresh daily coronavirus cases in Delhi neared a staggering 24,000 and positivity rate jumped to the highest-ever 24 per cent on Saturday, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal calling the situation very serious and worrisome with a shortage o...

MI score 150 for 5 against SRH

Opting to bat, Mumbai Indians made 150 for 5 in their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Saturday.Brief Scores Mumbai Indians 150 for 5 in 20 overs Quinton de Kock 40, Rohit Sharma 32, Kieron Pollard 35 not out Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021