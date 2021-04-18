Left Menu

Bayern coach Hansi Flick wants to leave at end of season

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick wants to leave the Bavarian powerhouse at the end of the season.Thats a fact, Flick told Sky Sports Germany on Saturday after Bayerns 3-2 Bundesliga win over Wolfsburg.Flick, who has a contract with the club to 2023, said he told the team he had informed the club of his wish to leave.It was important that the team heard it from me, said Flick, whose side was knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Bayern captain Manuel Neuer said Flick's news was “emotional” for all the team members ''because we had a very successful and great time together. It was very important for us that he told us personally before he made it public. Especially after such a game. It's a sign that our relationship is very good.'' Flick has been linked with the Germany coaching position, which will be vacant after Joachim Löw steps down after this summer's European Championship. Flick was previously Löw's assistant from 2006 to 2014.

''The future is not clear at all,” Flick said. ''There hasn't been any discussion about it. Of course the DFB (German soccer federation) is an option that every coach has to consider. But I have to digest everything first. The last few weeks have not been easy for me either. That's why the process of telling the club and of course my team was extremely important today.'' Flick was assistant to Niko Kovac until he took over as Bayern coach – initially on an interim basis – when Kovac was fired in November 2019. He led the team to a Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League treble in his first season in charge.

''He spent a lot of energy in the very intensive 1 1/2 years,” Bayern forward Thomas Müller said. ''As Bayern coach you need a thick skin. A lot is demanded of you, you always have to put yourself before the team. It was an intensive time. He didn't give exact reasons (for the decision). He doesn't have to give us any reasons.'' The Bundesliga is the only trophy Bayern can win this season. Saturday's win over Wolfsburg stretched its lead to seven points with five games remaining. It would be Bayern's record-extending ninth consecutive title.

