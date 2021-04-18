Soccer-Mesmeric Messi fires Barca to dominant Cup final win
Reuters | Seville | Updated: 18-04-2021 02:52 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 02:52 IST
Lionel Messi scored twice as Barcelona thrashed Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in Saturday's Copa del Rey final to win the trophy for a record-extending 31st time. Antoine Griezmann put a dominant Barca ahead on the hour when he turned in a cross from Frenkie de Jong, who then doubled the Catalans' lead three minutes later.
Messi received some rough tackles from Athletic but got his revenge with a spectacular goal in the 68th, tearing his way through Athletic's defence down the right wing and combining with De Jong before dancing around another defender to slot into the net. Barca's captain struck again four minutes later when he met a low cross from Jordi Alba and fired into the bottom corner, his shot proving too powerful for Athletic keeper Unai Simon.
