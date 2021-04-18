Left Menu

Chelsea reaches FA Cup final to end Man City''s quadruple bid

But we will see tomorrow. The influential Belgian playmaker hobbled off with an apparent ankle injury just as City is entering a crunch period of the season.A 11-point Premier League lead makes collecting that trophy a near-certainty but there is also a first Champions League semifinal with City for Guardiola against Paris Saint-Germain in what remains the priority title for the club.We started the game a little bit slow and struggled a bit in the first half, City midfielder Fernandinho said.

PTI | London | Updated: 18-04-2021 09:52 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 09:50 IST
Chelsea reaches FA Cup final to end Man City''s quadruple bid
Chelsea will be back at Wembley Stadium next month for the FA Cup final after a 1-0 victory over City was clinched by Hakim Ziyech on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City's quadruple dream has been extinguished by Chelsea. Even more concerning could be the injury to Kevin De Bruyne for the ongoing pursuit of a treble.

Chelsea will be back at Wembley Stadium next month for the FA Cup final after a 1-0 victory over City was clinched by Hakim Ziyech on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola will return even sooner next Sunday with City for the League Cup final but with doubts over whether De Bruyne will be fit to face Tottenham.

"It doesn't look quite good," Guardiola said. "But we will see tomorrow." The influential Belgian playmaker hobbled off with an apparent ankle injury just as City is entering a crunch period of the season.

An 11-point Premier League lead makes collecting that trophy a near-certainty but there is also a first Champions League semifinal with City for Guardiola against Paris Saint-Germain in what remains the priority title for the club.

"We started the game a little bit slow and struggled a bit in the first half,'' City midfielder Fernandinho said. While Guardiola has been in charge almost five years at City, Thomas Tuchel has only been at Chelsea three months. After picking up the pieces following the firing of Frank Lampard, the German now has a shot at a trophy in the FA Cup final against Leicester or Southampton next month. And like City, Chelsea remains in Champions League contention with Real Madrid waiting in the last four.

"All the ways are still open, everybody is excited by it,'' Ziyech said. ''And we cannot wait to play these games." The performance against City will offer Tuchel encouragement of silverware. While Timo Werner struggles for goals, assists are less of a problem. It was his 12th of his first season at Chelsea, setting up Ziyech for the close-range finish in the 55th minute in an unguarded net after American goalkeeper Zack Steffen was left stranded.

"Their goal was indecision on my hands and I'll learn from it," Steffen said. "You have to keep going and I'm proud of how the boys fought and didn't give up. The good thing is there is another game in three or four days so we can't get too low on this one.'' There were no Chelsea fans to witness the goal in person. But they should be allowed back into Wembley for the May 15 final as coronavirus restrictions are eased. How to get safely back into venues will be assessed at Wembley on Sunday when up to 4,000 locals from the north London district are allowed in to see Leicester take on Southampton if they can produce a negative coronavirus test result.

SHEFFIELD UNITED RELEGATED

With six games remaining, the Premier League lost its first team on Saturday. Sheffield United experienced the joint-earliest relegation in the competition's history, alongside Ipswich, Derby and Huddersfield after losing 1-0 to Wolverhampton.

Last season both Wolves and Sheffield United finished in the top half of the standings. Wolves have plummeted to 12th this campaign and Willian Jose's goal confirmed the end of last-place United's two-season stay in the top division.

"We are now starting from a better position, financially stronger and with much more experience in the squad,'' said Paul Heckingbottom, the interim manager since Chris Wilder's firing by the club's Saudi ownership last month. ''Everyone will be committed to going straight back up.

"It's everyone's careers at stake, personal pride. They have to take control of their own performances. The fight and spirit are there, we have just been short. There has been a lot of hurt in the dressing room for a long time.''

NEWCASTLE EYES SURVIVAL

Newcastle moved nine points clear of the relegation zone with a 3-2 victory over West Ham.

Newcastle led through Issa Diop's own goal and Craig Dawson was sent off for receiving a second booking in the buildup. Joelinton's tap-in extended Newcastle's lead before halftime but it was wiped out by Diop's header in the 73rd and Jesse Lingard's penalty after Ciaran Clark handled it. Newcastle recovered its lead through substitute Joe Willock's powerful header.

"I'm not going to take anything for granted,'' Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said. "I've always said it's the accumulation of points, and 35, in my opinion, is not enough, so you won't get me jumping and hollering at the moment. We've still got six games to play.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

JEE Mains entrance exam postponed amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains scheduled to be held from April 27-30 has been postponed in view of the COVID-19 situation, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Sunday.Given the current covid19 situation, I hav...

First time seeing such crowd of sick and dead, says Rahul Gandhi

Taking a jibe at the ongoing political rallies, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that he has seen such a crowd of sick and dead for the first time. Taking to Twitter, the Congress MP mentioned rallies and wrote, For the first tim...

IPL 2021: Very important one set batsman plays through innings quite deep, says Laxman

SunRisers Hyderabad mentor VVS Laxman said that it is very important that a set batsman should play deep through the innings as the wicket here at the Chepauk Stadium is slow and a new batter takes time to adjust to it. Hyderabad suffered t...

Cricket-Hyderabad's winless streak in IPL baffles skipper Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner is surprised by his teams winless streak in the Indian Premier League IPL and demanded smart cricket from his side after their third successive defeat in Saturdays match against Mumbai Indians. For t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021