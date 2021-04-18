Motor racing-Miami signs 10-year deal to host F1 race from 2022

Motor racing-Miami signs 10-year deal to host F1 race from 2022Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 15:30 IST
Miami will host a Formula One race from next year as part of a 10-year-deal announced by the sport and local organisers on Sunday. The grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, home of the Miami Dolphins NFL team, will be a second Formula One race for the United States in addition to the one in Austin, Texas.
Formula One said in a statement the date of the Miami race had yet to be decided.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Austin
- Miami
- United States
- Miami Gardens
- Texas
ALSO READ
Italian 19-year-old Jannik Sinner reaches Miami Open final
No. 1 Barty repeats as Miami champ when Andreescu retires
Tennis-Teenage Miami finalist Sinner blends tranquillity, talent to keep rising
Hurkacz wins his biggest title by beating Sinner in Miami
Tennis-Poland's Hurkacz savours breakthrough victory at Miami Open