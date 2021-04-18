Left Menu

Motor racing-Miami signs 10-year deal to host F1 race from 2022

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 15:30 IST
Motor racing-Miami signs 10-year deal to host F1 race from 2022
Formula 1 Logo Image Credit: ANI

Miami will host a Formula One race from next year as part of a 10-year-deal announced by the sport and local organisers on Sunday. The grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, home of the Miami Dolphins NFL team, will be a second Formula One race for the United States in addition to the one in Austin, Texas.

Formula One said in a statement the date of the Miami race had yet to be decided.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 to show attractive scenic beauty & a time gap

Prince Pipes Brings Holy Ganga Closer to All for Maha Kumbh “Ab GharGhar Mein Ganga”

The Witcher Season 2 completes filming: new cast, plot & what we know more

Laura Bassi: Google doodle to honor Italian physicist & academic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: Maxwell might just end up being player of tournament, says Vaughan

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell might end up as the player of the tournament in the ongoing Indian Premier League IPL 2021. Maxwell might have a bad season last year in the 13th edition of t...

Delhi CWG gold medallist Krishna Poonia tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi Commonwealth Games gold medallist and sitting Rajasthan MLA Krishna Poonia on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19 and is undergoing treatment at a Jaipur hospital.The 43-year-old Krishna, who became the first Indian woman to bag an in...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

Following are the top stories at 5 pm Nation LD MANMOHAN-PM-VIRUS Manmohan Singh writes to PM on COVID crisis stresses vaccination key to battling pandemic New Delhi Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Nar...

Northern Railways has 463 COVID isolation coaches across its network. They're available on demand from states: GM Ashutosh Gangal.

Northern Railways has 463 COVID isolation coaches across its network. Theyre available on demand from states GM Ashutosh Gangal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021