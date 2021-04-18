Motor racing-Miami signs 10-year deal to host F1 race from 2022

Miami will host a Formula One race from next year as part of a 10-year-deal announced by the sport and local organisers on Sunday. The grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, home of the Miami Dolphins NFL team, will be a second Formula One race for the United States in addition to the one in Austin, Texas.

Formula One said in a statement the date of the Miami race had yet to be decided.

