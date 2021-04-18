Left Menu

IPL 2021: Tackling dew is one of the major factors, says Nortje

Ahead of the game against Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje said that tackling the dew will be one of the challenges at the Wankhede pitch in Mumbai.

Ahead of the game against Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje said that tackling the dew will be one of the challenges at the Wankhede pitch in Mumbai. South African pacer joined the team bubble on Friday after three Covid-19 negative test results. The pacer had got a false COVID-19 positive result which saw him having to stay in quarantine for longer even as teammate Kagiso Rabada came out and was a part of the game against Rajasthan Royals.

"Yeah, it is very good. Tired of the room, 10 days was quite a lot for me but it was nice to get out. Nice to sweat a bit and run around a bit and bowl a bit," Nortje said in a video posted on DC's official Twitter handle. When asked about the knowledge of Mumbai conditions he said, "No, we definitely don't know but I think we can just assess as quickly as possible and understand what not to do and what we have to do. I think generally the dew has played a big role so hopefully, we can sort of try and be ahead of the dew. And what we have to do when it does come and when it's not there. I think that's probably one of the major factors besides the actual wicket."

The pacer further said that the team displayed all-round performance in the first two games of the campaign. Delhi could not get over the line against Rajasthan Royals after winning the opening clash comfortably by seven wickets against Chennai Super Kings. "We definitely did well in both the games. Unfortunately, we could not get a bigger score in the second game but we did well to sort of get to where we got and also to try and restrict them to that score. In general, I think we've really had a good all-round performance so far and hopefully, we can just step it up in one or two departments every time," the pacer said.

Talking about the bowling combinations Nortje said, "I definitely think we have got a great combination, we have got some great bowlers as well. Obviously, missing Shreyas unfortunately but we definitely have great combinations and it's just about picking the right team on the right wicket or conditions. So, definitely have a lot of options especially I'm going to speak about the bowlers." Delhi Capitals will take on Punjab Kings later in the day. (ANI)

