Atwal teams with Kiradech as Lahiri takes a break and Cink leads RBC

Atwal was hugely impressed with Kiradech and now they team up at the unique event.Meanwhile, Stewart Cink kept his five-stroke lead while setting another scoring record at the RBC Heritage.

PTI | Hiltonhead | Updated: 18-04-2021 16:42 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 16:38 IST
Lahiri, who seemed to be running into good form with a fifth-place finish at Texas Open, missed the cut at RBC Heritage.

Top Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri will take a week off to work on his game with coach Vijay Divecha before returning to action at the Valspar Championship.

Lahiri, who seemed to be running into good form with a fifth-place finish at Texas Open, missed the cut at RBC Heritage. While Lahiri skips the Zurich Classic of New Orleans a two-man team event, Arjun Atwal will tee up alongside Kiradech Aphibarnrat of Thailand.

Atwal was the captain of the 2018 EurAsia Cup Asian Team of which Kiradech was a part was then as a top-50 player. Atwal was hugely impressed with Kiradech and now they team up at the unique event.

Meanwhile, Stewart Cink kept his five-stroke lead while setting another scoring record at the RBC Heritage. Cink, 47, shot a 2-under 69 on Saturday, moving closer to his third victory at Harbour Town Golf Links. Cink won here in 2000 and 2004.

Cink, who has 63-63 in the first two rounds, added 69 to get to 18-under 195, also a tournament mark for the lowest 54-hole score. The record had been held by Justin Leonard at 16-under 197 in 2002. Earlier he had bettered the 36-hole record shared by Jack Nicklaus and Phil Mickelson.

PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa was at 13 under after a 67. Emiliano Grillo of Argentina had a 69 and was another shot behind in third.

Matt Wallace of England and Sung-Jae Im of South Korea were tied at 11 under. Wallace shot 65 and Im 69.

Corey Conners began the day five shots shy of Cink but his 72 pushed him back further and was now in a group of four at 10 under that included defending champ Webb Simpson, who set the scoring mark of 22 under last June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

