Motorcycling-Quartararo secures back-to-back wins

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo claimed a second consecutive MotoGP victory after leading almost from start to finish at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday as six-times world champion Marc Marquez finished seventh in his first race in nine months.

Starting on pole position, Quartararo made a sluggish start to slip to fourth place on the opening lap but recovered to take the lead with 17 laps remaining and never looked back.

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia, who was denied pole position due to a yellow flag infringement in qualifying, rode a clinical race to finish second and Suzuki's reigning world champion Joan Mir rounded out the podium.

