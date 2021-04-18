Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 22:53 IST
QUOTES-Soccer-Reaction to major European clubs planning for breakaway Super League
Media reports on Sunday said that 12 European clubs, including six from England, have signed up to a breakaway Super League -- a rival competition to UEFA's Champions League. Following are some reactions to the news:

EUROPEAN SOCCER'S GOVERNING BODY UEFA IN A JOINT STATEMENT WITH SPANISH, ENGLISH AND ITALIAN LEAGUES AND FEDERATIONS "If this were to happen, we wish to reiterate that we – UEFA, the English FA, RFEF, FIGC, the Premier League, La Liga, Lega Serie A, but also FIFA and all our member associations – will remain united in our efforts to stop this cynical project, a project that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs at a time when society needs solidarity more than ever.

"We will consider all measures available to us, at all levels, both judicial and sporting in order to prevent this happening." ENGLAND'S FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

"It is clear that this would be damaging to English and European football at all levels and will attack the principles of open competition and sporting merit which are fundamental to competitive sport." ENGLAND'S PREMIER LEAGUE

"Fans of any club in England and across Europe can currently dream that their team may climb to the top and play against the best. We believe that the concept of a European Super League would destroy this dream." GABRIELE GRAVINA, PRESIDENT OF THE ITALIAN FOOTBALL FEDERATION (FIGC)

"We have been always against a Super League," Gravina, who is going to attend UEFA Congress in Montreaux on Tuesday, told Reuters. "The only viable project is the Champions League reform promoted by UEFA." CHRISTIAN SEIFERT, CEO OF THE GERMAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE (DFL)

"The DFL opposes any concept of a European Super League. Economic interest of a few top clubs in England, Italy and Spain should not lead to the abolishment of established structures in European football as a consequence." BRITISH CULTURE MINISTER OLIVER DOWDEN

"Football supporters are the heartbeat of our national sport and any major decisions made should have their backing. "With many fans, we are concerned that this plan could create a closed shop at the very top of our national game."

FOOTBALL SUPPORTERS EUROPE "It is illegitimate, irresponsible, and anti-competitive by design," the fans' body, which represents members from 48 countries across the continent, said in a statement.

"More to the point, it is driven exclusively by greed. The only ones who stand to gain are hedge funds, oligarchs, and a handful of already wealthy clubs, many of which perform poorly in their own domestic leagues despite their inbuilt advantage." FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER ALEX FERGUSON

"In my time at United, we played in four Champions League finals and they were always the most special of nights. "I'm not sure Manchester United are involved in this, as I am not part of the decision making process."

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED CAPTAIN GARY NEVILLE "I think to bring forward proposals in the midst of COVID, in the midst of the economic crisis, is an absolute scandal.

"United, and the rest of the 'Big Six' clubs that have signed up to it, against the rest of the Premier League, should be ashamed of themselves." FORMER ENGLAND STRIKER GARY LINEKER

"Sense this Super League plot will die on its preposterous and avaricious arse," he wrote on Twitter. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)

