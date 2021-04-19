UK PM Johnson says plans for a European Super League would be very damaging for football

UK PM Johnson says plans for a European Super League would be very damaging for footballReuters | London | Updated: 19-04-2021 01:13 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 01:10 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted on Sunday that plans for a breakaway European Super League would be "very damaging" for soccer.
"The clubs involved must answer to their fans and the wider footballing community before taking any further steps," Johnson tweeted, adding, "...we support football authorities in taking action."
