Sports News Roundup: Julius Randle leads streaking Knicks past Pelicans; Suns visit Bucks in matchup of top-tier teams ad more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Predators aim to stay perfect vs. Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators will face each other three times in a row starting Monday night in Nashville, then continuing Wednesday and Friday with meetings in Chicago. The three-game series, combined with the high stakes of two division rivals and playoff hopefuls separated by only two points in the standings, creates the feeling of a playoff series within the regular season.

MLB roundup: BoSox score late to knock off ChiSox

Marwin Gonzalez led off what turned into a four-run eighth with a home run to lead the host Boston Red Sox to a 7-4 win over the Chicago White Sox Saturday at Fenway Park. The win was Boston's 10th in its last 11 games. After an 0-3 start, the Red Sox rattled off nine consecutive wins before losing to Minnesota on Thursday.

Spurs meet Pacers, shoot for another stellar effort

The San Antonio Spurs will look to build on one of their most dominant performances of the season when they travel to Indiana to face the Pacers on Monday night. Indiana will play the second game of a road-home back-to-back. The Pacers lost to Atlanta 129-117 on Sunday afternoon.

NHL roundup: Knights beat Ducks, move into first-place tie

Mark Stone, Max Pacioretty, and Nicolas Roy each had a goal and an assist and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 33 shots to go along with his first assist of the season as the visiting Vegas Golden Knights moved into a tie for first place in the West Division with a 5-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday afternoon. Alex Pietrangelo and Alex Tuch also scored goals and Alec Martinez added two assists for Vegas which extended its win streak to six games, matching its season-high accomplished Feb. 22-March 6.

Yankees 1B Jay Bruce retiring after 14 seasons

Following a slow start to his 14th season, New York Yankees' first baseman and outfielder Jay Bruce announced his retirement on Sunday. The three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger award winner are batting .118 (4-for-34) with one homer and three RBIs through 10 games while filling in for injured first baseman Luke Voit.

Julius Randle leads streaking Knicks past Pelicans

Julius Randle had 33 points and 10 assists as the host New York Knicks won their sixth consecutive game by defeating Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans 122-112 in overtime Sunday afternoon. Randle added five steals, Derrick Rose scored a season-high 23 off the bench, RJ Barrett scored 18 before fouling out, Reggie Bullock had 15 before fouling out and Nerlens Noel added 12 points as New York beat New Orleans for the second time in its past three games.

Motor racing-Verstappen wins at Imola as Hamilton fights back

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won a chaotic and crash-halted Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Sunday with Lewis Hamilton second for Mercedes and staying ahead in the championship by a single point. The win, by a commanding 22 seconds at the chequered flag of the season's second race, was the 11th of the Dutch youngster's career.

Soccer-Breakaway Super League announced in storm of criticism

Twelve of Europe's top football clubs launched a breakaway Super League on Sunday, launching what is certain to be a bitter battle for control of the game and its lucrative revenue. The move sets up a rival to UEFA's established Champions League competition and was condemned by football authorities and political leaders.

Suns visit Bucks in matchup of top-tier teams

The Western Conference's second-place team, the Phoenix Suns, will open a five-game road swing Monday night when they play the Eastern Conference's third-place Milwaukee Bucks. Phoenix comes in with the NBA's second-best overall record and wins in 11 of its past 13 games, though the Suns had a four-game winning streak snapped Saturday in a 111-85 loss to San Antonio. The 26-point blowout marks Phoenix's worst loss of the season.

Grizzlies' 'road warriors' take on Nuggets

A long road trip usually isn't ideal for any basketball team, but doing it during a pandemic makes it even tougher for the players because of the restrictions the NBA has put in place to minimize the chances of coronavirus outbreaks. The Memphis Grizzlies are embracing the road during their longest trip in two decades. Memphis started its seven-game trip with wins over Chicago and Milwaukee on consecutive nights and will try to make it three in a row vs. the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

(With inputs from agencies.)