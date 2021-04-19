Left Menu

IPL 2021: Did well to keep Punjab Kings under 200, says Stoinis

Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has said that his side did really well to keep Punjab Kings under the 200-run mark in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game here at the Wankhede Stadium.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-04-2021 11:18 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 11:18 IST
IPL 2021: Did well to keep Punjab Kings under 200, says Stoinis
Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Marcus Stoinis (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has said that his side did really well to keep Punjab Kings under the 200-run mark in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game here at the Wankhede Stadium. Mayank Agarwal's masterclass had put Punjab Kings on course to victory but Dhawan's ferocious knock took the game away from the KL Rahul-led side and Delhi Capitals registered an easy win on Sunday.

"It's nice to get into the tournament, pretty important for us to win. It's only early in the season but every game here feels so important. At the 10-over mark, we were trying to keep them under 250, we did well to keep them under 200. The focus is always to start well and then the simple cliches of cricket - good partnerships and then leave it up to the finishers in the end. Shikhar is brilliant, he has carried on his form last year, he's really hungry for runs. Two games ago, he started the season so well and he's backed it up today," Stoinis told host broadcaster Star Sports after the conclusion of the game. "The team is definitely better when he's doing well. It's important to get into the tournament early as an individual, it is handy to hit a few off the middle. The start of the tournament is probably the time when you can try a few things. Every game feels like a final, we know that from last year, we think (after) 5-6 games, you need to have your team sorted. Not required to bowl, haven't been coming out the best, it's pretty wet out there. It is a work in progress here and we'll all be required at some stage," he added.

Mayank's (69) sensational knock and a final over cameo by Shahrukh Khan (15) had propelled Punjab Kings to put an impressive 195 for four. In response, Dhawan's (92) innings and Marcus Stoinis' (27) onslaught helped Delhi Capitals get over the line with six wickets in hand and 10 balls to spare. Earlier, Mayank and Rahul played knocks of 69 and 61 respectively as Punjab Kings posted a total of 195/4 in the allotted twenty overs. For Punjab Kings, Deepak Hooda and Shahrukh Khan remained unbeaten on 22 and 15. For Delhi Capitals, Chris Woakes, Lukman Meriwala, Kagiso Rabada, and Avesh Khan took one wicket each.

Delhi Capitals will next take on Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Summer vacation in schools to start from April 20 in view of rising COVID-19 cases: West Bengal minister.

Summer vacation in schools to start from April 20 in view of rising COVID-19 cases West Bengal minister....

Mumbai: 'Green corridor' for vehicles with red stickers

Mumbai police have created green corridor at all check points and toll plazas for the speedy movement of vehicles of medical services staff which sport red stickers, an official said on Monday.The city police on Saturday said vehicles engag...

Ludhiana Police Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Kumar Agrawal on Monday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Agrawal, who tested positive despite being vaccinated, is in home isolation. Since I have taken both the vaccination doses, so I...

Swimming-Australia 'pretty confident' for Tokyo after national championships

Australian swimming emerged from its national championships with a string of encouraging performances from the countrys major medal threats in the leadup to the Tokyo Olympics. Kyle Chalmers, the Olympic 100m freestyle champion, added the 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021