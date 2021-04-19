Left Menu

Soccer-La Liga talking points

Angel Correa and Marcos Llorente stepped up to the plate, each netting a brace. They lead Real Madrid by three points with seven games remaining. REAL'S LACK OF TRANSFERS NOW HURTING THEM While Real Madrid have shown admirable effort to claw their way back into the title race they look to have burned themselves out just trying to keep up with their city rivals.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 19-04-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 14:31 IST
Soccer-La Liga talking points

Talking points from the weekend in Spanish football. ATLETICO BACK ON TRACK

Diego Simeone's side have seen a 10-point slip away in recent weeks but they looked back to their best in a 5-0 win over Eibar. The result was all the more impressive given they were without first-choice strike duo Luis Suarez and Joao Felix. Angel Correa and Marcos Llorente stepped up to the plate, each netting a brace.

They lead Real Madrid by three points with seven games remaining. REAL'S LACK OF TRANSFERS NOW HURTING THEM

While Real Madrid have shown admirable effort to claw their way back into the title race they look to have burned themselves out just trying to keep up with their city rivals. A much-changed starting side drew 0-0 with Getafe on Sunday and it appears their lack of transfer activity in the last 18 months is coming back to bite them.

There is a huge drop off in quality from first-choice to fringe players and were it not for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois the result might have been worse on Sunday. CAN SEVILLA MAKE IT A 'BIG FOUR'?

A six-point gap to the leaders might be too much to make up but Sevilla are sitting pretty in fourth, just a point behind Barcelona and three behind Real in second. Julen Lopetegui's side went six games unbeaten in La Liga with their victory at Real Sociedad and now have a 15-point advantage over Villarreal in fifth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google translation AI botches legal terms 'enjoin,' 'garnish' -research

Translation tools from Alphabet Incs Google and other companies could be contributing to significant misunderstanding of legal terms with conflicting meanings such as enjoin, according to research due to be presented at an academic workshop...

Ather setting up experience centre, begins delivery of models

Coimbatore Apr 19 PTI With surge in bookings, enquiries and test-ride requests, Ather Energy, the first intelligent electric scooter manufacturer in the country, is setting up an experience centre here.The company has started delivery of it...

FACTBOX-Some countries limit AstraZeneca vaccine use, U.S. pauses J&J shot

Some countries are restricting use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to certain age groups, or suspending use, after European and British regulators confirmed possible links to rare blood clots.Johnson Johnsons single-shot vaccine has al...

SC stays proceedings before Delhi HC in Amazon Future case

The Supreme Court Monday stayed the ongoing proceedings before the Delhi High Court in the case related to the amalgamation of Future Retail Ltd FRL with Reliance Retail.A bench of Justices R F Nariman, B R Gavai and Hrishikesh Roy posted t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021