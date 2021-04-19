Soccer-Breakaway Super League calls for talks with FIFA and UEFA

The 12 clubs behind the breakaway European Super League have called on UEFA and FIFA to open talks with them on their new competition. In a letter to FIFA president Gianni Infantino and UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, seen by Reuters, the "European Super League Company S.L." inform the two organisations that they are taking legal steps to protect their organisation but also call for talks.

"We invite you to attend on an urgent basis discussion with us regarding the details of the competition and how it can best be accommodated within the football ecosystem," the letter concludes. UEFA and FIFA have both opposed the move to create a rival competition to UEFA's Champions League and threatened to sanction clubs and players who take part.

Real Madrid and Manchester United are among the 12 clubs from England, Italy and Spain, who have signed up to the new league.

