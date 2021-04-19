Left Menu

IPL 2021: Challenge against MI will be to switch on mentally according to Chennai wicket, says Dhawan

Delhi Capitals opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

While Mumbai Indians have adapted to the conditions quite well in Chennai, Delhi Capitals opener Shikha Dhawan feels the team will face a mental challenge when the two teams lock horns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. Dhawan, who blazed his way to a score of 92 runs from 49 balls to help his team chase down 195/4 against Punjab Kings on Sunday, expressed that Delhi Capitals will have to play with a positive mindset against Mumbai Indians.

"The Mumbai Indians have played three games in Chennai, so they know the conditions there. For us the challenge will be to switch on mentally according to the wicket and prepare our plan," said Dhawan in a Delhi Capitals' release. "Then we just have to go out there and implement the plan and play with a positive mindset and look to win the game," he added.

While speaking about the Delhi franchise's win over Punjab Kings, Dhawan said that a good start by the opening batsmen was crucial for the side. "We needed a good start according to the situation. Prithvi (Shaw) played really well in the first two-three overs, and I was timing the ball well. I am glad that we strung a partnership of 50 runs. We scored 50-odd runs in five overs, so we were ahead of the game in the first six overs," said Dhawan.

When asked about how he produces consistent performances at the top of the order for the Delhi Capitals, Dhawan said, "I just look to take it easy. In my mind, I tell myself that I am very fit and strong, and my journey will be very easy." (ANI)

