KL Rahul urges fans to contribute to the cause of life-long spinal injury

Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul, who celebrated his 29th birthday on Sunday, has collaborated with Wings For Life, a foundation that works towards seeking a cure for people living with a life-long spinal injury. Taking to Twitter, Rahul shared a picture of himself with his birthday cake. The post met with wishes and a lot of love from his fans. Through a video, Rahul has urged everyone to contribute to the cause. The lucky one will win the bat with which he scored a magnificent 108 against England in the second ODI, thus helping India to win.

Talking about the initiative, Rahul said, "I feel blessed to have joined hands with Wings For Life. I became a part of this initiative with the thought that everyone deserves to lead a happy life. I hope and urge that more and more people do their bit in helping those suffering from severe spine injuries." In the video, Rahul also expressed his gratitude towards his well-wishers where he thanked everyone for wishing him on his birthday.

"I hope all of you are staying at home and staying safe and looking after yourself and family. Just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the love that you have shown me on my birthday," he further said. "I know that the previous year has been difficult for a lot of us and it's been a year of many hardships. So, I just wanted to do a little something for you guys on my special day," Rahul added.

Mayank Agarwal and Rahul on Sunday played brilliant innings to help Punjab set a 196-run target for the Delhi Capitals. However, Shikhar Dhawan's ferocious knock took the game away as Delhi Capitals registered an easy six-wicket win at the Wankhede Stadium. Rahul was disappointed with the loss and admitted that Punjab Kings were 10-15 runs short of the par score. "A victory would've been sweet on my birthday. Slightly disappointing but we've still got a lot of games left. In the end, when you look at it, it does look 10-15 short," Rahul told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"But I felt after batting in the middle, 196 was really good. In the first half, Mayank and I were saying the same, that we'd be good if we got 180-190. But obviously, at Wankhede there's dew and credit to Dhawan for the way he batted," he added. (ANI)

