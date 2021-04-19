Sports News Roundup: Bam Adebayo hits buzzer-beater as Heat top Nets; Yankees 1B Jay Bruce retiring after 14 seasons and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Bam Adebayo hits buzzer-beater as Heat top Nets

Bam Adebayo's step-back, 13-foot jumper from the baseline at the buzzer lifted the Miami Heat to a 109-107 victory at home against the Brooklyn Nets in a matchup of short-handed teams on Sunday afternoon. Adebayo finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds and five assists to help the Heat snap a three-game losing streak despite playing without Jimmy Butler, who sat out with a sprained right ankle.

European soccer club shares jump after Super League announcement

Shares in English soccer team Manchester United and Italy's Juventus jumped on Monday after they and 10 other top European clubs announced the formation of a breakaway Super League that could significantly boost revenue for the clubs' wealthy owners. Juventus' share price surged nearly 19% as shareholders cheered the move to set up a rival to UEFA's established Champions League, Europe's most prestigious club competition.

Yankees 1B Jay Bruce retiring after 14 seasons

Following a slow start to his 14th season, New York Yankees first baseman and outfielder Jay Bruce announced his retirement on Sunday. The three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger award winner is batting .118 (4-for-34) with one homer and three RBIs through 10 games while filling in for injured first baseman Luke Voit.

MLB roundup: Indians' Shane Bieber piles up Ks, beats Reds

Shane Bieber tossed eight innings and became the first pitcher in modern baseball history to strike out at least 10 batters in his first four starts of a season as the Cleveland Indians snapped the Cincinnati Reds' seven-game home winning streak with a 6-3 victory on Sunday. Looking to help the Indians avoid being swept, Bieber (2-1) allowed three runs, six hits and fanned a season-high 13 while walking two. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Bieber is the first major leaguer since the mound was placed at its current distance in 1893 to strike out at least 10 in his first four starts.

Motor racing-Collision could affect Mercedes upgrade plans, warns Wolff

The collision between Valtteri Bottas and George Russell in Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix could affect Mercedes' plans for developing their Formula One car this season, according to team boss Toto Wolff. The high-speed crash at Italy's Imola circuit wrecked both Bottas's Mercedes and Russell's Williams, though both drivers were not injured. Stewards declared it a racing incident.

Bucs' Brady making 'good progress' after knee op

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he is making good progress following a minor knee operation and is eager to get back on the training field. The 43-year-old played through most of the 2020 season with discomfort in his knee but still managed to guide the Bucs to their second Super Bowl title with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs in February.

Soccer-UEFA blasts 'disgraceful' Super League plan, threatens clubs with ban

European soccer's governing body UEFA on Monday said clubs and players joining a proposed breakaway Super League could be banned from all of its competitions and the World Cup as it condemned a "disgraceful and self-serving proposal". Addressing an emergency meeting the day after 12 of Europe's top clubs announced the breakaway, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin upped the ante, describing the Super League plan as a "spit in the face" of all football lovers.

Archery-South Korea pull out from World Cup due to COVID-19 restrictions

South Korea will skip all three stages of the Archery World Cup as COVID-19 travel restrictions would impact their preparations ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, World Archery has confirmed. South Korea is the most dominant side in the sport with 39 Olympic medals - 23 among them golds. At the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, athletes of the Asian country won gold in every single archery event.

UK's Johnson says will try to stop soccer Super League plans

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would do everything possible to ensure that a proposed breakaway Super League of twelve major European soccer clubs would not go ahead as planned. "We are going to look at everything that we can do with the football authorities to make sure that this doesn't go ahead in the way that it's currently being proposed," Johnson said in a pooled interview.

Japan's Sapporo downsizes running event as virus cases rise

The Japanese city of Sapporo, host of marathon and race walk events at the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, has downsized a test running event due to be held early next month as coronavirus cases rise. A 10 kilometre run for 2,500 participants has been cancelled, organisers said in a statement on Monday, adding that planned races for elite runners will still be held in the city, which is located on the northern island of Hokkaido.

