PUMA signs cricketers Washington Sundar, Devdutt Padikkal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 13:29 IST
Global sports brand PUMA has signed a long-term partnership deal with two up and coming Indian cricketers Washington Sundar and Devdutt Padikkal. The duo joins PUMA’s impressive roaster of cricketers that include India captain Virat Kohli, wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul, women's national team member Sushma Verma and legends like Yuvraj Singh.

''Feels great to be associated with a brand like PUMA which has some of the world's greatest athletes in their roaster...PUMA adds a lot of credibility to an athletes' journey and I'm excited to work with the brand in India,'' said Washington in a release.

Padikkal added: ''I'm extremely excited to sign with Puma. The brand is associated with the best athletes around the world and I'm honoured to be a part of that legacy.'' PTI PDS SSC PDS SSC SSC

