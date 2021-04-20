Left Menu

Chandni Mehra and Suman Kumari to fight in first-ever WBC India Championship

Indian professional boxing is set to witness a historic move as World Boxing Council (WBC) has endorsed the Indian Championship fight between the country's two top women boxers in their weight category -- Chandni Mehra and Suman Kumari.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 17:17 IST
Chandni Mehra and Suman Kumari to fight in first-ever WBC India Championship
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian professional boxing is set to witness a historic move as World Boxing Council (WBC) has endorsed the Indian Championship fight between the country's two top women boxers in their weight category -- Chandni Mehra and Suman Kumari. The clash is scheduled to take place as part of the LZ Promotions India Unleashed-Fight Night -- the country's first-ever Professional USA boxing event.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) is the most prestigious championship and one of the four major organisations which sanction professional boxing bouts globally. This is the first time ever that India will be hosting a title card sanctioned by the global body and contested by the two female fighters.

Chandni and Suman have been India's No. 1 fighters in lightweight and featherweight categories and now will be challenging each other in this milestone bout aiming to become the first-ever WBC India Champion across both men and women categories. "This is a game changer for Indian professional boxing. I always believed India has huge potential equally in men's and women's professional boxing. My focus is to build a platform for the boxers to establish themselves.

"My vision is to promote India's first-ever World Boxing Champion (male and female). I would like to thank the WBC for believing in my vision to propel professional boxing and especially give Indian female boxers the equal respect and opportunities as their male counterparts," said Parm Goraya, CEO of LZ Promotions and India Unleashed Promoter. While the professional boxing scene in India is still in its early stages, the sport has a strong niche audience and followership in India.

The female boxers taking on each other for the Lightweight 140lb belt, as part of India Unleashed-Fight Night scheduled to take place on May 1, is not only historic but will also be a giant step for female professional boxers and boxing in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Economic interests cannot override human lives, cut down industrial use of oxygen immediately:HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that economic interests can not override human lives and suggested some reduction in steel and petroleum production to divert oxygen to COVID-19 patients.A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli ...

Banned since 2019 crash, foreign-registered Boeing 737Max allowed to overfly India with DGCA nod

Indian aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday allowed foreign-registered Boeing 737 Max aircraft, which were grounded in the country since the March 2019 fatal crash of such a plane in Ethiopia, to overfly India after taking the agencys permiss...

CBI nabs 2 insurance officers for seeking Rs 4.5 lakh bribe for settling accidental death claim

The CBI has arrested a senior divisional manager and an administrative officer of the National Insurance Company Ltd for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh to settle the accidental death claim of a person, officials said Tuesday. Af...

IJMA delegation meets FM

A delegation of the jute mills advocacy body Indian Jute Mills Association IJMA met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Tuesday and discussed the problems faced by the jute industry.IJMA discussed various aspects where interve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021