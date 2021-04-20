IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday won the toss and elected to bat against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. At the time of the toss, Rohit said: "We are gonna bat first. We have made one change. Adam Milne misses out, we have brought in Jayant Yadav. Dew plays a factor in the back end. The conditions look similar, this looks drier. We want to do our basics right."

On the other hand, Rishabh Pant said: "We had a talk that we are not gonna think too much about toss, we wanted to bat first too. We have two changes. Hetmyer and Mishra come in." Delhi Capitals made two changes to their lineup as they brought in Amit Mishra and Shimron Hetmyer while Mumbai Indians brought in Jayant Yadav in place of Adam Milne.

Both teams have won two out of the three games they've played so far. The Mumbai Indians' victories have come while defending totals but Delhi Capitals have chased down targets to clinch the games. Teams: Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult. (ANI)

