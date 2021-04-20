Sports News Roundup: Paul DeJong blasts 2 homers in Cardinals' rout; Belinda Bencic wins first-round match at Stuttgart and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

UFC-owner Endeavor aims to raise $511 million in U.S. IPO

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc, an entertainment, sports and talent agency company that owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), said on Tuesday it was looking to raise up to $511 million in an initial public offering in the United States.

Patrick Marleau breaks Gordie Howe's record for most NHL games

San Jose Sharks forward Patrick Marleau broke the NHL record for most career games on Monday, passing the legendary Gordie Howe. When Marleau was on the ice for the opening faceoff against the Vegas Golden Knights in Las Vegas, he appeared in his 1,768th game.

Soccer-Infantino says breakaway clubs must live with consequences, Madrid court warns against sanctions

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Tuesday that breakaway Super League clubs cannot be "half in, half out" of the established soccer system while his UEFA counterpart said it was not too late for those involved to step back from the brink.

European soccer's governing body UEFA has threatened to ban the 12 clubs, who include Manchester United and Real Madrid, from domestic and international competition, with Infantino adding his voice to the backlash.

MLB roundup: Paul DeJong blasts 2 homers in Cardinals' rout

Paul DeJong hit a grand slam and a solo homer, and the visiting St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 12-5 on Monday. Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt and Justin Williams also homered for the Cardinals, who were shut out 2-0 in Philadelphia on Sunday.

WTA roundup: Belinda Bencic wins first-round match at Stuttgart

Eighth-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland cruised to a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Germany's Nastasja Schunk on Monday in the first round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Stuttgart, Germany. Bencic completed the victory over the 17-year-old Schunk in one hour and 28 minutes. Schunk made it into the main draw with two qualifying victories.

Olympics-Artistic swimming qualifier to be held outside Japan in June

An Olympic artistic swimming qualifier scheduled for Tokyo in May will now be held outside Japan in June at a location to be decided, world body FINA said on Tuesday. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted preparations for the start of the 2020 Summer Games, already postponed by a year, in July.

Decision on domestic spectators for Tokyo Olympics may come in June - Mainichi

A decision on limits for domestic spectators for the Tokyo Olympics may not be made until June, a month before the scheduled start of the games, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Tuesday. A decision that foreign spectators would not be allowed was made in March, and a decision on the number of domestic spectators to be allowed had been widely expected in April.

Gabba to be centrepiece of 2032 Games if Brisbane bid successful

The Gabba stadium is slated for a A$1 billion ($777 million) rebuild before hosting the opening and closing ceremonies as part of Brisbane's bid for the 2032 Olympics, officials said on Tuesday. Queensland state capital Brisbane was named preferred bidder for the 2032 Games in February and could be confirmed as host as early as July.

NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic-led Nuggets rally past Grizzlies in 2 OTs

Nikola Jokic had 47 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, Will Barton scored 28 points and the host Denver Nuggets rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 139-137 in double overtime on Monday night. Michael Porter Jr. scored 21 points for the Nuggets, who trailed 114-102 with 3:52 left in regulation.

Bajin not to blame for poor start to 2021, says Pliskova

Karolina Pliskova has yet to taste much success under Sascha Bajin since hiring the German coach at the end of last season but the Czech former world number one said they are working well together. Pliskova, who is ranked ninth in the world, split with Daniel Vallverdu at the end of her 2020 campaign and added Naomi Osaka's former coach Bajin for the 2021 season.

