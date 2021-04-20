Soccer-Chelsea to pull out of Super League - BBC report

Soccer-Chelsea to pull out of Super League - BBC reportReuters | Manchester | Updated: 20-04-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 23:35 IST
Chelsea are set to pull out of the breakaway European Super League in a major blow to the plans for a new competition to rival the Champions League. The BBC said they "understand that Chelsea are preparing documentation to request withdrawing from the European Super League."
The London club were one of six Premier League teams who signed up as founder members of the 12-team Super League.
There has been huge opposition to the plans in English football and fans celebrated in the streets around Stamford Bridge as the news was reported before the team's home game with Brighton.
