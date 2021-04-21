Left Menu

Soccer-Real Madrid's Perez says Super League negativity because of 'lies'

Twelve of Europe's top football clubs announced on Sunday they were launching a breakaway Super League in the face of widespread opposition from within the game and beyond. Despite the backlash, Perez, who was named chairman of the Super League, told French newspaper L'Equipe on Tuesday it was full steam ahead with the plans.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 21-04-2021 02:03 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 02:01 IST
Soccer-Real Madrid's Perez says Super League negativity because of 'lies'
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is adamant that the European Super League is necessary and blamed "lies" for the proposed new competition not being accepted by supporters. Twelve of Europe's top football clubs announced on Sunday they were launching a breakaway Super League in the face of widespread opposition from within the game and beyond.

Despite the backlash, Perez, who was named chairman of the Super League, told French newspaper L'Equipe on Tuesday it was full steam ahead with the plans. "The (economic) situation is so bad that everyone is in this agreement to carry out this project and find a solution, nobody was pressured into it," Perez said.

"Reactions are negative because some people have told lies. They said the Super League will be completely closed, which isn't true. That we don't reward merit is false. "Sides will get into the Super League because of sporting merit. They said domestic leagues will disappear and that's not true."

Of the founding members, six are from England, including Manchester United, with three each from Spain and Italy. Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain voiced opposition to the project. The league plans to add three more teams as founder members and then run a 20-team midweek league with five teams qualifying annually "based on their achievements in the prior seasons".

Perez said he was certain Bayern and PSG will take part. "We need to invite them to join at the right moment, because now there's a lot of pressure surrounding them. I'm sure that they'll eventually join us, but we've not spoken with them yet."

The Super League argues that it would increase revenues to the top clubs and allow them to distribute more money to the rest of the game. However, the sport's governing bodies, other teams and fan organisations say it will increase the power and wealth of the elite clubs and the partially closed structure of the league goes against European football's long-standing model.

Unlike Europe's current Champions League competition for the continent's leading clubs, where teams have to qualify through their domestic league, the founding Super League teams would guarantee themselves a place in the new competition every year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil sees 3,321 new COVID-19 deaths

Brazil recorded 69,381 new cases of coronavirus and 3,321 new COVID-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.That takes Brazils death toll to 378,003 and the total confirmed cases to 14,043,076. ...

WRAPUP 6-Soccer-Man City quit breakaway league, Chelsea set to follow

Manchester City started the process of withdrawing from the breakaway European Super League on Tuesday less than 72 hours after agreeing to join, with Chelsea also reported to be quitting in a major blow for the proposed new competition. Ci...

Minneapolis ex-policeman Chauvin convicted of murder in Floyd case

Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin was convicted on Tuesday of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the deadly arrest of George Floyd, a milestone in the fraught racial history of the United States and a reb...

US: Mayor releases investigation into officer accused of abuse

Acting Mayor Kim Janey released redacted copies of an internal affairs investigation into a former Boston police officer and union chief charged with molesting children as far back as the mid-1990s. Janey released 13 pages of internal affai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021