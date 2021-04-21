Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Veteran infielder Neil Walker retires after 12 seasons

Infielder Neil Walker, a former first-round pick who played 12 seasons with six different teams, announced his retirement Tuesday in a Twitter post. The 35-year-old Walker played the bulk of his games at second base, batted .267 over 1,306 games. He played 18 games with the Philadelphia Phillies last season, batting .231 with three doubles and three RBIs.

Cowboys CB Rashard Robinson gets two-game PED suspension

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Rashard Robinson was suspended without pay for the first two games in 2021 for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Tuesday. Robinson, 25, had 20 tackles in four games (three starts) in his first season with the Cowboys in 2020.

Panthers sign veteran DT DaQuan Jones to 1-year deal

The Carolina Panthers signed veteran defensive tackle DaQuan Jones to a one-year deal on Tuesday. Jones, 29, started all 16 games in five of the last six seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

Twins put OF Max Kepler, two others on COVID IL

The Minnesota Twins put outfielders Max Kepler and Kyle Garlick as well as left-handed reliever Caleb Thielbar on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, hours ahead of their first game since Friday. The Twins had three road games postponed due to a COVID outbreak within their clubhouse, two against the Los Angels and one against the Oakland Athletics.

Soccer-Super League breakaway in tatters after English clubs quit

European soccer's breakaway Super League project lay in tatters on Tuesday after the six English Premier League clubs involved in the project quit 48 hours after agreeing to join Italian and Spanish teams in the new elite competition. After a storm of protests from fans, players, managers and governments, alongside threats of bans and sanctions from the game's European and world governing bodies UEFA and FIFA, the English clubs bowed to pressure and threw in the towel.

Giants reinstate pitchers Jake McGee, Logan Webb from IL

The San Francisco Giants reinstated left-hander Jake McGee and right-hander Logan Webb from the COVID-19 injured list on Tuesday. Both pitchers landed on the IL on Sunday after experiencing adverse reactions to their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Olympics-Artistic swimming qualifier to be held outside Japan in June

An Olympic artistic swimming qualifier scheduled for Tokyo in May will now be held outside Japan in June at a location to be decided, world body FINA said on Tuesday. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted preparations for the start of the 2020 Summer Games, already postponed by a year, in July.

Oft-injured TE Jordan Reed retiring after seven seasons

Injury-plagued tight end Jordan Reed is retiring after seven seasons in the NFL, the former Pro Bowl selection said Tuesday. Reed, 30, never played a full slate of games and missed the entire 2019 season due to complications from a concussion suffered in the preseason. It was the seventh documented concussion dating back to his college career at Florida. Reed said the lingering effects were the reason for his decision.

Sport world hails Chauvin conviction but adds more work to do to end racism

The sporting world celebrated the conviction on Tuesday of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd but cautioned there was still work ahead to achieve racial justice and equality. The verdict followed months of protest in the United States triggered by the murder of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, last May that sparked a global movement uniting athletes around the world.

Report: Marlins to call up OF Lewis Brinson

The Miami Marlins are calling up outfielder Lewis Brinson from their alternate training site to replace the injured Starling Marte, MLB Network reported Tuesday. The Marlins announced Monday that Marte would miss at least a week with a fractured left rib. He will be placed on the injured list Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)