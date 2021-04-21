Left Menu

8 Indian boxers, including 7 women, enter finals of youth world championships

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2021 08:56 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 08:56 IST
8 Indian boxers, including 7 women, enter finals of youth world championships

Eight Indian boxers, including seven women, stormed into the finals of the youth world championships in Kielce, Poland, an unprecedented achievement for the country in the marquee age group event.

Apart from the eight finalists, three others settled for bronze medals at the tournament, a performance which betters the 10 medals that India won in its best ever show not too long back in the 2018 edition in Hungary.

The ones who made the finals, to be held on Thursday after a rest day on Wednesday, were Gitika (48kg), Babyrojisana Chanu (51kg), Vinka (60kg), Arundhati Choudhary (69kg), Poonam (57kg), Thokchom Sanamachu Chanu (75kg) and Alfiya Pathan (+81kg) among women.

Among men, only Sachin (56kg) made the summit clash while three others signed off with bronze medals.

Gitika defeated Italy's Erika Prisciandaro 5-0 to set up a clash with Poland's Natalia Dominika, while Vinka prevailed 4-1 against Czech Republic's Veronika Gajdova. Vinka will next take on Kazakhstan's Zhuldyz Shayakhmetova. Arundhati had little trouble getting past Uzbekistan's Khadichabonu Abdullaeva in a unanimous 5-0 verdict and she will be up against Poland's Barbara Marcinkowska in her summit showdown.

Babyrojisana also notched up a similar result against Italy's Elen Ayari. She has Russia's Valeriia Linkova to contend with in the finals. Manipur's Babyrojisana is the reigning Asian youth champion.

Poonam sailed past Uzbekistan's Sitora Turdibekova 5-0, and France's Sthelyne Grosy awaits her in the gold medal bout.

Sanamacha clinched a 4-1 triumph over Poland's Daria Parada. She will square off against Kazakhstan's Dana Diday in her last bout of the event. Alfiya had a tough one against Poland's Oliwia Toborek but the Indian did enough to prevail 3-2. Moldova's Daria Kozorez will be her final challenge. In the evening session, Sachin was the lone Indian to triumph, beating Italy's Michele Baldassi. He will fight it out with Kazakhstan's Yerbolat Sabyr for the top honours on Friday. Asian youth silver-winner Ankita Narwal (64kg), Bishwamita Chongthom (49kg) and Vishal Gupta (91kg) ended their campaigns with third-place finishes following semifinal losses.

Ankit and Bhswamitra lost in split 1-4 decisions to Kazakhstan's Sabirzhan Akkalykov and Sanzhar Tashkenbay respectively. Vishal was beaten 5-0 by Poland's Jakub Straszewski.

The tournament was unified for men and women in 2014 for the first time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Apple announces AirTags for lost items, slim iMacs in new colors

Apple Inc announced AirTags to find lost items and podcast subscription services that will compete with rival Spotify and also introduced an array of slim iMac computers in a variety of colors. AirTags will cost 29 each or four for 99 and w...

Egypt fires top railway official after deadly train crashes

Egypts transportation minister on Tuesday said he sacked the countrys top railway official, following three train accidents in less than a month that left more than 40 people dead and over 350 injured.The firing of Ashraf Raslan was part of...

Apple announces podcast subscriptions, tags for lost items expected at iPad launch event

Apple Inc announced podcast subscription services that will compete with rival Spotify and is expected later on Tuesday to show off tiny tags meant to locate lost items. The event, being broadcast from Apples Cupertino, California headquart...

Den Networks not to proceed with composite scheme of arrangement

Den Networks on Wednesday said it has decided not to proceed with the composite scheme of arrangement in which TV18 Broadcast, Hathway Cable Datacom and Den Networks were to merge into Network18 Media Investments.Considering that more tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021