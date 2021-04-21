Sports schedule for Wednesday, April 21 CRICKET: *Preview of IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.

*Report of IPL match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai.

*Report of IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in Mumbai.

*Copies from various pre and post-match IPL press conferences.

*Other stories related to India and international cricket.

FOOTBALL: *Stories related to India and international football. BOXING: *Youth World Championships in Kielce, Poland. WEIGHTLIFTING: *Asian Championship in Tashkent. ARCHERY: *World Cup Stage 1 in Guatemala City.PTI APA APA APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)