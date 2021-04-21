Sports News Roundup: Panthers sign veteran DT DaQuan Jones to 1-year deal; Giants reinstate pitchers Jake McGee and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Veteran infielder Neil Walker retires after 12 seasons

Infielder Neil Walker, a former first-round pick who played 12 seasons with six different teams, announced his retirement Tuesday in a Twitter post. The 35-year-old Walker played the bulk of his games at second base, batted .267 over 1,306 games. He played 18 games with the Philadelphia Phillies last season, batting .231 with three doubles and three RBIs.

Cowboys CB Rashard Robinson gets two-game PED suspension

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Rashard Robinson was suspended without pay for the first two games in 2021 for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Tuesday. Robinson, 25, had 20 tackles in four games (three starts) in his first season with the Cowboys in 2020.

Panthers sign veteran DT DaQuan Jones to 1-year deal

The Carolina Panthers signed veteran defensive tackle DaQuan Jones to a one-year deal on Tuesday. Jones, 29, started all 16 games in five of the last six seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

ATP roundup: Albert Ramos-Vinolas survives first-round scare in Barcelona

Albert Ramos-Vinolas eked out in a win in the first round of his hometown event, beating Denmark's Holger Rune 6-7 (2), 6-1, 7-6 (2) at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell on Tuesday. Ramos-Vinolas needed more than three hours to get past his opponent, who is ranked 323rd in the world.

Players, fans hail 'beautiful day for football' as Super League unravels

Players, pundits and fans cheered a "beautiful day for football" after the breakaway European Super League unravelled with the withdrawal of the six English clubs who had signed up to the controversial competition. Following a storm of protests and threats of sanctions from the game's European and world governing bodies, the Super League said it would "reconsider" its next steps after it was reduced to three teams each from Spain and Italy on Tuesday.

Super League breakaway in tatters after English clubs quit

European soccer's breakaway Super League project lay in tatters on Tuesday after the six English Premier League clubs involved in the project quit 48 hours after agreeing to join Italian and Spanish teams in the controversial elite competition. After a storm of protests from fans, players, managers and governments, alongside threats of bans and sanctions from the game's European and world governing bodies UEFA and FIFA, the English clubs capitulated under pressure and threw in the towel.

Giants reinstate pitchers Jake McGee, Logan Webb from IL

The San Francisco Giants reinstated left-hander Jake McGee and right-hander Logan Webb from the COVID-19 injured list on Tuesday. Both pitchers landed on the IL on Sunday after experiencing adverse reactions to their second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nets G James Harden out indefinitely after injury setback

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden is out indefinitely after sustaining a setback during his rehabilitation from an injured right hamstring, the team announced Tuesday. "We're back to square one," Nets coach Steve Nash said. "He will be back when he's back. It might be the playoffs. It might be sooner."

Raiders owner Davis takes responsibility for 'I can breathe' tweet

Mark Davis, the owner of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders, took responsibility for a controversial post on his team's Twitter account in response to the conviction of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd. Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter on Tuesday.

Sport world hails Chauvin conviction but adds more work to do to end racism

The sporting world celebrated the conviction on Tuesday of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd but cautioned there was still work ahead to achieve racial justice and equality. The verdict followed months of protest in the United States triggered by the murder of Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, last May that sparked a global movement uniting athletes around the world.

