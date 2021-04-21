Left Menu

UK PM Johnson hails exodus from soccer Super League project

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 11:13 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday hailed a decision by six English Premier League clubs involved in the Super League project to quit just 48 hours after they agreed to join Italian and Spanish teams in the controversial elite competition.

"I welcome last night’s announcement," Johnson said. "This is the right result for football fans, clubs, and communities across the country. We must continue to protect our cherished national game."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

