European stocks bounce back as ASML outlook lifts tech sector

European stocks rebounded on Wednesday after their worst selloff this year as optimism about a strong earnings season countered worries about a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in some countries.

Tech stocks were the top gainers, up almost 2%, with semiconductor equipment maker ASML jumping 5.4% after it raised its full-year sales forecast, citing strong demand amid a global computer chip shortage. Smaller rival ASM International rose 4.2% on forecasting a rise in second-quarter orders.

The world's second-largest brewer Heineken NV gained 4.2% after it reported a better than expected quarterly sales. Italian football club Juventus slumped 10% after the breakaway European Super League was rocked by the departure of its six English clubs.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6% in early trading after a blistering seven-week rally ran into profit-taking on Tuesday. The German DAX rose 0.2%, while France's CAC 40 was up 0.5% and UK's FTSE added 0.4%.

