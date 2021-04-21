European stocks bounce back as ASML outlook lifts tech sector
Italian football club Juventus slumped 10% after the breakaway European Super League was rocked by the departure of its six English clubs. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6% in early trading after a blistering seven-week rally ran into profit-taking on Tuesday. The German DAX rose 0.2%, while France's CAC 40 was up 0.5% and UK's FTSE added 0.4%.Reuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 12:50 IST
European stocks rebounded on Wednesday after their worst selloff this year as optimism about a strong earnings season countered worries about a rapid rise in COVID-19 cases in some countries.
Tech stocks were the top gainers, up almost 2%, with semiconductor equipment maker ASML jumping 5.4% after it raised its full-year sales forecast, citing strong demand amid a global computer chip shortage. Smaller rival ASM International rose 4.2% on forecasting a rise in second-quarter orders.
The world's second-largest brewer Heineken NV gained 4.2% after it reported a better than expected quarterly sales. Italian football club Juventus slumped 10% after the breakaway European Super League was rocked by the departure of its six English clubs.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6% in early trading after a blistering seven-week rally ran into profit-taking on Tuesday. The German DAX rose 0.2%, while France's CAC 40 was up 0.5% and UK's FTSE added 0.4%.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- pan-European
- France
- English
- German
- Juventus
- European
- Italian
- FTSE
- European Super League
ALSO READ
German CDU chairman calls for tougher lockdown for 2-3 weeks
D-reizen, Dutch subsidiary of German travel company bankrupt
German CDU leader calls for tougher lockdown for 2-3 weeks
Juventus' Federico Bernardeschi tests positive for coronavirus
China-EU relations facing challenges, Xi tells Germany's Merkel