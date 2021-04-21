Left Menu

IPL 2021: Punjab Kings win toss, opt to bat against SRH

KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings on Wednesday won the toss and opted to bat against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 21-04-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 15:18 IST
Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul and SRH captain David Warner (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings on Wednesday won the toss and opted to bat against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. At the time of the toss, KL Rahul said: "I think it's pretty obvious, everyone's batting first. Riley, Jhye, and Jalaj miss out. Fabian, Moises, and M Ashwin are in. We know who our core group is, there will be one or two changes according to conditions. The players have been given their roles. The more games we play, we'll get better. There are youngsters and we need to give them some time to get used to the pressure of the IPL."

On the other hand, SRH skipper Warner said: "It's not about me keeping the positivity up. Everyone in this franchise is always positive. There are little things -- my run out for example. Kane is coming in for Mujeeb. Samad has a hamstring injury and Kedar replaces him. Manish misses out as well." SRH made three changes to their lineup as they brought in Kedar Jadhav, Kane Williamson, and Siddharth Kaul in place of Abdul Samad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Manish Pandey. Punjab Kings also made three changes as they brought in Fabien Allen, Moises Henriques, and Murugan Ashwin in place of Jhye Richardson, Jalaj Saxena, and Riley Meredith.

SRH has lost all its three games in the ongoing season so far while Punjab Kings has won only one out of three matches that they have played so far. Teams: SRH: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Fabien Allen, Shahrukh Khan, M Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

