Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Soccer-Breakaway Super League cannot go ahead, says Agnelli

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 16:46 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Soccer-Breakaway Super League cannot go ahead, says Agnelli

Breakaway European Super League founder and Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli called time on the project on Wednesday after six English clubs withdrew and he blamed the involvement of politicians for the league's downfall. Twelve of Europe's leading soccer clubs from England, Italy and Spain announced a breakaway league on Sunday but after 48 hours of intense criticism from fans and politicians the six English clubs backed out on Tuesday.

Asked whether the project could still happen following the departures, Agnelli told Reuters: "To be frank and honest no, evidently that is not the case." Agnelli said he remained convinced that European football needed change and he had no regrets about the way the breakaway attempt was made.

"I remain convinced of the beauty of that project," said Agnelli, stating it would have created the best competition in the world. "But admittedly ... I mean, I don't think that that project is now still up and running." Agnelli said other clubs were ready to join the new European league before the English sides left.

"I'm not going to say how many clubs contacted me in just 24 hours asking if they could join," he said, declining to name them. "Maybe they lied, but I was contacted by a number of teams asking what they could do to join." Agnelli said he felt the British government's intervention, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson threatening legislation to stop the breakaway, had pushed the English clubs to withdraw.

"I have had speculation to that extent that if six teams would have broken away and would have threatened the EPL (Premier League), politics would have seen that as an attack to Brexit and their political scheme," he said. Asked if he regretted the way the breakaway was conducted - which was heavily criticised by his former ally UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin - Agnelli referred to the nature of the football business.

"If you tell me other methods for putting together such projects ... if you were to ask the authorisation of others, I don't think you would have carried out a project like this. "The relations are there, I have seen relations changing in time, some people I am quite sure that people will be open and talk to each other," he said.

"I don't think our industry is a particularly sincere, trustworthy or reliable one in general."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Promising pipeline of 4-5 vaccines in advanced clinical stages of development in India, besides 3 already okayed: DBT Secy Renu Swarup to PTI.

Promising pipeline of 4-5 vaccines in advanced clinical stages of development in India, besides 3 already okayed DBT Secy Renu Swarup to PTI....

Indonesia searches for missing submarine with 53 on board

Indonesias navy is searching for a submarine with 53 people on board that lost contact on Wednesday and is seeking help from neighbouring Australia and Singapore in the hunt, the Indonesian military chief told Reuters. The 43-year-old subma...

Media watchdog calls China as biggest jailer of journalists

China continues to take internet censorship, surveillance and propaganda to unprecedented levels making it one of the worlds worst countries for journalists and the biggest jailer of scribes, according to a latest report by Reporters Withou...

U.S. to join effort to curb climate-warming emissions from shipping -Kerry

The United States will join an effort by the International Maritime Organization IMO to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 in the global shipping industry, climate envoy John Kerry announced on Tuesday ahead of a climate leaders summit Pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021