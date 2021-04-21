Soccer-AC Milan indicate they not continuing with Super League

AC Milan followed city rivals Inter on Wednesday by indicating they had abandoned plans to play in a breakaway European Super League.

"The voices and the concerns of fans around the world have clearly been expressed about the Super League, and AC Milan must be sensitive to the voice of those who love this wonderful sport," the Serie A club said in a statement.

"We will continue to work hard to deliver a sustainable model for football."

