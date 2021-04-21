Soccer-AC Milan indicate withdrawal from breakaway Super League

Left Menu

AC Milan followed city rivals Inter on Wednesday and indicated their withdrawal from collapsing plans for a breakaway European Super League. "The voices and the concerns of fans around the world have clearly been expressed about the Super League, and AC Milan must be sensitive to the voice of those who love this wonderful sport," the Serie A club said in a statement.

AC Milan followed city rivals Inter on Wednesday and indicated their withdrawal from collapsing plans for a breakaway European Super League.

"The voices and the concerns of fans around the world have clearly been expressed about the Super League, and AC Milan must be sensitive to the voice of those who love this wonderful sport," the Serie A club said in a statement. "We will continue to work hard to deliver a sustainable model for football."

Inter said earlier that they were no longer part of the project. Milan were one of three Italian clubs among 12 founding members announced on Sunday but the plan fell apart when the six English Premier League clubs involved withdrew on Tuesday.

Spain's Atletico Madrid have also pulled out, leaving Barcelona and Real Madrid still standing. Juventus boss Andrea Agnelli told Reuters on Wednesday that the Super League, whose founding members would not have been exposed to relegation, could no longer proceed.

The clubs came under massive pressure from inside the sport and society at large, with politicians and even British royals adding their voices in opposition. AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis had said on Tuesday that the proposed breakaway, a rival to the UEFA Champions League, would be good for the club and for whole of football.

Milan said in their statement they had accepted the invitation to participate "with the genuine intention to deliver the best possible European competition for football fans around the world and in the best interest of the club and our own fans. "Change is not always easy, but evolution is necessary for progress, and the structures of European football have evolved and changed over the decades," it added.

