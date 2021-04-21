Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by nine wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by nine wicketsPTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-04-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 19:03 IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad outclassed Punjab Kings by nine wickets to snap their three-match losing streak in the IPL here on Wednesday.
Opting to bat, Punjab Kings were bundled out for a below-par 120, courtesy pacer Khaleel Ahmed (3/21) and spinner Abhishek Sharma (2/24), who shared five wickets between them.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/16), Rashid Khan (1/17) and Siddarth Kaul (1/27) were the other wicket-takers for Sunrisers.
Chasing the total, opener Jonny Bairstow (63 not out) first added 73 runs off 60 balls with David Warner (37) and then shared an unbeaten 48-run stand with Kane Williamson (16) to take SRH home in 18.4 overs.
Brief Scores: Punjab Kings: 120 all out in 19.4 overs (Shahrukh Khan 22; Khaleel Ahmed 3/21). Sunrisers Hyderabad: 121 for one in 18.4 overs (Jonny Bairstow 63; Fabian Allen 1/22).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: Punjab Kings' Chris Gayle flaunts 'Moon Walk' after finishing quarantine
Bodycare Creations signs on as official partner of Punjab Kings for the 2021 Edition of Indian Premier League
Bodycare Creations Signs on as Official Partner of Punjab Kings for the 2021 Edition of Indian Premier League
Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by four runs in an IPL match in Mumbai.
IPL Scoreboard: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals